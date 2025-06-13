What is Operation Rising Lion? Israel launches strikes to ‘counter Iranian threat’

Iran was dealt a major blow on 13 June as Israeli forces launched a new round of targeted strikes, marking the beginning of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Operation Rising Lion. The Iranian regime totally failed to defend Iran's airspace. Israel's Operation Rising Lion targets Iranian military capabilities, marking a significant blow to Tehran's influence and exposing its vulnerabilities, according to Prime Minister Netanyahu. (Abir Sultan/Pool Photo via AP, File)(AP)

“Moments ago, Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, a targeted military operation to roll back the Iranian threat to Israel's very survival. This operation will continue for as many days as it takes to remove this threat,” Netanyahu said in a televised address.

{This is a developing story. Please stay tuned with us for the latest updates.}