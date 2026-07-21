US judge blocks Paramount's $110B Warner Bros. Discovery merger temporarily

A US federal judge has temporarily stopped Paramount Skydance's proposed $110 billion takeover of Warner Bros. Discovery. The order pauses the deal for 14 days by US District Judge Araceli Martínez-Olguín in Oakland, California. Paramount and Warner Bros. had hoped to complete the merger by July 22, but the judge's order has delayed the deal. A US judge paused Paramount's $110 billion Warner Bros. Discovery merger for 14 days. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo/File Photo) (REUTERS)

The pause came after California and 11 other US states asked the court to stop the merger. They said the deal could reduce competition in the entertainment industry and give the combined company too much power in the market. According to the states, the merged company could have the power to raise prices in the film and television business, reducing competition for consumers and other companies, according to the Reuters report.

Hollywood merger lawsuit The lawsuit also argues that Paramount and Warner Bros. are two of the five biggest Hollywood studios, and combining them would reduce competition in movie production and cable TV distribution. They also said the companies could start sharing confidential business information with each other after the merger closes. If the merger is later ruled illegal, that information cannot be "unshared."

Judge pauses merger Judge Martínez-Olguín said the states had raised "serious questions" about whether the merger is legal, so she temporarily paused the deal, according to Bloomberg. The lawsuit says that if the merger goes ahead, the combined company would control about 27% of the US market for movies released in theaters. According to the lawsuit, after the merger, only four companies would control more than 90% of the blockbuster movie market: the merged Paramount-Warner Bros., Disney, Universal, and Sony Pictures.

Also read: Alphabet stock jumps as Google reportedly builds AI chip to boost Gemini efficiency

Paramount fights claims California and the other states argue that this level of market concentration would reduce competition and give a few companies much greater control over Hollywood. Paramount strongly disagrees with the lawsuit. The company says the states are misrepresenting US antitrust law and that their legal arguments are incorrect, according to Reuters.

Paramount also argues that delaying saying the industry has already faced years of disruption and uncertainty. The lawsuit is a big challenge for Paramount CEO David Ellison. He wants the merger to create a stronger entertainment company that can better compete with streaming companies like Netflix and Disney.