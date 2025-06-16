Iran Israel war LIVE updates: Israel vows to strike 'everywhere' against Khamenei; Iran vows ‘historic' response

June 16, 2025 10:41 PM IST

Iran Israel war news: Israeli military has stated that the state broadcaster's IRIB office was being used as a front for the Iranian Armed Forces.

“This centre was used by the armed forces to promote military operations under civilian cover, while using its own means and assets. The attack was carried out in a targeted manner to minimise harm to uninvolved people as much as possible,” it said, without any evidence to the claim.

Israel's latest strike on Iranian state broadcaster comes after Israeli defence minister Israel Katz stated Tel Aviv will make “Iranian propaganda” disappear.

“The Iranian propaganda and incitement mouthpiece is on its way to disappear," Katz said on X.