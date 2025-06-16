Iran Israel war LIVE updates: Israel vows to strike 'everywhere' against Khamenei; Iran vows ‘historic' response
Iran Israel war LIVE updates: Shortly after Israel launched fresh strikes against Iran, Tehran has warned Tel Aviv of the “largest strike in history on Israeli soil.” Meanwhile, Trump has backed Israel at the G7 Summit in Canada and stated that Iran should talk “before it's too late.”
Iran Israel war news live updates: As the conflict between Iran and Israel continues to escalate, both sides have warned each other of the "largest attacks" yet to come. Meanwhile, the death toll in Iran and Israel continues to climb as a result of the exchange of missile and drone attacks. In Iran, at least 224 people have been killed and more than 1,200 wounded....Read More
Meanwhile, in Israel, at least 24 people have been killed and 592 others have been wounded due to Iran's retaliatory attacks.
Iran Israel war news LIVE: Iran tells UN strikes are proportionate, aimed only at military targets
Iran Israel war news LIVE: Iran has stated, as per Reuters, that the strikes against Israel were self defence as per the UN's founding charter. They stated the strikes were proportionate and aimed at only military targets.
Iran Israel war news LIVE: Iran tells UN third parties involved in Israeli strikes complicit in consequences of crisis
Iran Israel war news LIVE: Iran on Monday told the UN that any cooperation by third countries in Israeli strikes made them “complicit in legal responsibility and consequences of the crisis.”
Iran Israel war news LIVE: Iran launches missiles towards Israel, says IDF
Iran Israel war new: Iran reprotedly launched a series of missiles towards Israel in retaliation to the Israeli Air Force's latest strikes in Tehran. As per the IDF, these missiles were intercepted by the air defence system.
Iran Israel war news LIVE updates: Israel claims state broadcaster IRIB office a front for Iranian Armed Forces
Iran Israel war news: Israeli military has stated that the state broadcaster's IRIB office was being used as a front for the Iranian Armed Forces.
“This centre was used by the armed forces to promote military operations under civilian cover, while using its own means and assets. The attack was carried out in a targeted manner to minimise harm to uninvolved people as much as possible,” it said, without any evidence to the claim.
Israel's latest strike on Iranian state broadcaster comes after Israeli defence minister Israel Katz stated Tel Aviv will make “Iranian propaganda” disappear.
“The Iranian propaganda and incitement mouthpiece is on its way to disappear," Katz said on X.
Iran Israel war news LIVE: Iran activates air defence system at Isfahan nuclear facility
Iran Israel tensions: Amid the escalation between Iran and Israel, Iranian state media has reported that the country has activated its air defence systems at the Isfahan nuclear facilities.
This activation comes after Israel warned to launch more attack againsrt Iran as part of its effort to combat the Iranian dictator.
Iran Israel war news LIVE updates: Killing Khamenei would end conflict with Iran, says Netanyahu
Iran Israel tensions: Speaking to US-based ABC news, Israeli prime minister Netanyahu has stated that the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei would end the conflict with Iran.
Netanyahu said “taking out” Khamenei “is not going to escalate the conflict, it's going to end the conflict.”
Asked if Israel would indeed target him, the Israeli leader added that Israel was "doing what we need to do."
Iran Israel war news LIVE: UK warns against travel to Israel amid tensions with iran
Iran Israel war news updates: The United Kingdom has issued a fresh travel advisory against Israel owing to the rising tensions with Iran.
“We currently advise against all travel to Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories,” reads the advisory issued by the UK foreign office.
Iran Israel war news LIVE updates: Iran launches missile attack against Israel, says IDF
Iran Israel war news: Iran has launcheed a new missile barrage against Israel, says IDF. The Israeli military says it has identified missiles launched from Iran toward the territory of Israel.
"Defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat," the statement from the IDF added.
Iran Israel war news LIVE: Netanyahu has not ‘ruled out’ eliminating Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei
Iran Israel tensions: In an exclusive interview with ABC News, Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stated that he has not “ruled out” the elimination of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
This statement comes as the conflict between Iran and Israel continues to escalate.
Iran Israel war news LIVE updates: Iran calls on Trump to halt Israeli aggression
Iran Israel tensions: Iran has called on US President Donald Trump to force Israel to halt its aggression against Iran. Iran's statement comes after Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed his country was on the “path to victory” on Monday.
Taking to X, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi stated that Trump must call on Israel to stop its attacks.
"If President Trump is genuine about diplomacy and interested in stopping this war, next steps are consequential," Araqchi said.
“Israel must halt its aggression, and absent a total cessation of military aggression against us, our responses will continue. It takes one phone call from Washington to muzzle someone like Netanyahu. That may pave the way for a return to diplomacy,” he added.
Iran Israel war news LIVE updates: Israel vows to strike ‘everywhere’ against Iranian dictator
Iran Israel war news update: Israel's Defence Minister Israel Katz threatened on Monday to strike "everywhere" against the government of Iranian "dictator" Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
"The propaganda and incitement broadcasting authority of the Iranian regime was attacked" by Israeli forces, Katz said, adding that the strike was carried out after the “vast evacuation of residents in the area.”
“We will strike the Iranian dictator everywhere,” the defence minister added.
Iran Israel war news LIVE updates: Iran warns of ‘largest attack ever’ against Israel
Iran Israel war news updates: Shortly after an attack targeting state broadcasters, Iranian media reported that the country is preparing for the 'largest and most intense missile attack in history on Israeli soil'
Iran Israel conflict LIVE updates: Israel strikes Iran state broadcasters in new attacks; strikes caught on camera
As tensions between Iran and Israel escalate, a viral video has captured the moment the Israeli Air Force bombed the office of Iran’s state broadcaster IRIB in Tehran on Monday.
The footage of the attack was captured during a live show at the IRIB offices in the capital. In the video, the Israeli strike can be seen interrupting the state TV broadcast, with the anchor fleeing the studio.
Iran Israel conflict LIVE: Latest development
As tensions between Israel and Iran continue to escalate, both nations have vowed of large retaliations. Shortly after Israel launched fresh strikes against Iran, Tehran has warned of carrying out the "largest attack ever in history on Israeli soil."
Meanwhile, US president Donald Trump has backed Israel at the G7 Summit in Canada and stated that iran should talk "before its too late."