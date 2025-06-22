Trump shares social media post suggesting Iran's Fordow nuclear site ‘is gone’ after US strikes

In a major development in the Iran-Israel conflict, the US officially directly joined the Israeli campaign with President Donald Trump confirming on Saturday of the military having conducting strikes on three nuclear sites in Iran – Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn upon arriving at the White House, Saturday, June 21, 2025, in Washington(AP)

Donald Trump shared a post Truth Social, confirming the US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites. Follow Iran Israel conflict live updates

Donald Trump shared another post moments later, which suggested that Fordow nuclear site 'is gone'.

“We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan," Trump said in his first post on Truth Social. "All planes are now outside of Iran air space. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home,” Trump's post added.

The post that Donald Trump later reshared was by a news and open source intelligence monitoring portal. The post read, "Fordow is gone'.

The Israeli efforts to decapitate Iran's nuclear plans began June 13, saying that the country was close to getting a weapon.

Donald Trump is expected to deliver an address to the nation on US military strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities at 10 pm EDT.

The direct involvement of the US in the Iran-Israel conflict comes after days of speculation on whether Donald Trump will attack the Iranian nuclear programme or not.

Trump stated that B-2 stealth bombers were used in the operation but did not provide details about the types of munitions deployed. The White House and Pentagon have yet to release further information.

The airstrikes mark a risky move for the United States, particularly given Iran’s warnings that it would retaliate if the US became involved in the Israeli offensive.

On Wednesday, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned the US that any attack on the Islamic Republic would “result in irreparable damage.” Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei cautioned that “any American intervention would be a recipe for an all-out war in the region.”

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Trump said he had no interest in deploying ground troops to Iran. He had earlier suggested he would reach a final decision within two weeks—a timeline that appeared increasingly out of step with the rapidly changing situation.