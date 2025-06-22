Search
Sunday, Jun 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Israel was informed of US strikes on Iran ‘in advance: Reports

ByHT News Desk
Jun 22, 2025 06:22 AM IST

Israeli officials have further stated that the US used its B-2 stealth bombers for its attack on Iran.

As the Iran-Israel conflict enters its second week, the US has joined in on the attacks and struck three Iranian nuclear sites on Sunday. Shortly after US' strikes on Iran, Israeli officials told media that Israel was informed of the attacks in advance.

US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (REUTERS)
US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (REUTERS)

As per state broadcaster Kan, Israeli officials stated that Israel wad 'in full coordination' with the US for the strikes on the Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan nuclear sites. Follow LIVE updates on the Iran-Israel war here

Furthermore, Israeli officials also told Axios that Tel Aviv was aware of the US' plan to strike Iran.

Israeli officials have further stated that the US used its B-2 stealth bombers for its attack on Iran. The several B-2 aircraft, known for being capable of delivering huge bunker buster bombs, were deployed in Guam ahead of the strike on Iranian nuclear sites. 

Also Read: Israel preparing for a ‘possible long war’ against Iran as tensions escalate in Middle East: Report

US strikes Iran 

US President Donald Trump confirmed that the US struck three nuclear facilities in Iran, marking Washington' s official entry into the Iran-Israel conflict. 

Taking to Truth Social, the US president stated the US has “completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. All planes are now outside of Iran air space.” 

He added, “A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home." The US president further shared post, claiming that the Fordow nuclear facility ‘is gone' after the US strikes. 

The Iran Israel conflict escalated after Israel's military strikes under ‘Operation Rising Lion’ on June 13, which targeted Iranian nuclear and military facilities. 

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Vance Luther Boelteron Hindustan Times.
