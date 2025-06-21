Did American B-2 stealth bombers just take off from US base towards western Pacific amid Israel-Iran fallout?

American B-2 stealth bombers departed the Whiteman Air Force location in Missouri for a key location in Guam in the western Pacific, claimed Israeli public television KAN on Saturday. B-2 stealth bombers(AP)

According to reports, four Boeing KC-46 Pegasus refueling planes were flying with the bombers. Two of them had reportedly refueled the B2 jets over the Pacific Ocean. They are around 75 kilometers ahead of the other two.

The report added that two more refueling planes are on their way north after departing from north of San Francisco. They will later stop at a refueling point in Hawaii.

Meanwhile, Fox News, which cited flight tracking data and air traffic control communications, claimed that six US Air Force B-2 stealth bombers took off from Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri and headed toward Guam on Saturday.

What we know about American B-2 stealth bombers

One of the most cutting-edge strategic weapons platforms in the United States is the B-2 Spirit stealth bomber, which can penetrate complex air defenses and launch precise attacks on targets that have become impenetrable, like Iran's secret network of nuclear research sites.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth stated on Wednesday that the US military is prepared to implement any decision that President Donald Trump may make regarding Iran, and that Tehran ought to have complied with the President's demands that it reach an agreement on its nuclear program before Israel began its strikes on Friday.

US B-2 is the most pricey military aircraft ever produced. It costs over $2.1 billion each.

The bomber, which was manufactured by Northrop Grumman and featured state-of-the-art stealth technology, started manufacturing during the late 1980s but was halted due to the collapse of the Soviet Union. The Pentagon's intended procurement program was cut short, and only 21 were produced.

The bomber can attack anywhere in the world from continental US bases because to its over 6,000 nautical mile range without refueling. The B-2 can reach almost any target in the world with airborne refueling, as seen in operations from Missouri to Afghanistan and Libya.

Donald Trump reissues warning to Iran

In a warning of rising tensions, Trump gave Iran a "maximum" of two weeks to avert possible American airstrikes on Friday. His comments coincide with Israel's claim that it has already put at least two years off Iran's alleged nuclear aspirations.

According to an AFP, Trump also rejected European diplomatic attempts, stating that it would be "very hard" to request that Israel stop its current military operations.

Friday saw a succession of explosions in Tehran as Israel continued its enormous wave of attacks that it claims are intended to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons, an intention Iran has rejected.