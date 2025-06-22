Truth Social down minutes after Trump says US bombed Iran's nuclear sites

Truth Social went down across the United States on Saturday evening. As of 8:20 p.m. EDT, DownDetector had received over 1,700 reports of outages, with many users experiencing server issues affecting both the app and the website. Truth Social is down.(AP)

The platform crashed just minutes after President Donald Trump announced that the US had bombed Iran’s nuclear sites.

“We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. All planes are now outside of Iran air space. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"Congratulations to our great American Warriors. There is not another military in the World that could have done this. NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE! Thank you for your attention to this matter,” he added.