Sunday, Jun 22, 2025
New Delhi
Truth Social down minutes after Trump says US bombed Iran's nuclear sites

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Jun 22, 2025 05:55 AM IST

Truth Social is down across the United States. The platform crashed minutes after President Donald Trump announced that US had bombed Iran's nuclear sites.

Truth Social went down across the United States on Saturday evening. As of 8:20 p.m. EDT, DownDetector had received over 1,700 reports of outages, with many users experiencing server issues affecting both the app and the website.

Truth Social is down.(AP)
Truth Social is down.(AP)

The platform crashed just minutes after President Donald Trump announced that the US had bombed Iran’s nuclear sites.

“We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. All planes are now outside of Iran air space. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"Congratulations to our great American Warriors. There is not another military in the World that could have done this. NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE! Thank you for your attention to this matter,” he added.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
