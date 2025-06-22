US attacks Iran: Which nuclear sites were hit and were B-2 bombers used? Trump spills details

President Donald Trump announced that the United States had conducted strikes on three nuclear sites in Iran on Saturday. The 78-year-old further added that all planes ‘are safely on their way home’. This comes hours after the US reportedly deployed B-2 bombers to Guam as tensions between Israel and Iran rose this week. Donald Trump said the US has attacked Iran(Bloomberg)

“We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran," Trump announced on Truth Social.

Which Iranian nuclear sites did US target?

President Trump further added that three nuclear sites were targeted- Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan.

"A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home. Congratulations to our great American Warriors. There is not another military in the World that could have done this. NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE! Thank you for your attention to this matter,” he added in his post.

Were B-2 stealth bombers used?

However, Trump's message did not mention the use of B-2 Spirit stealth bombers, which were as per CNN and Reuters reports, were seen travelling through the Pacific towards Guam earlier on Saturday.

A source told Reuters that B-2 bombers were used to strike the sites. The B-2 is capable of carrying the 30,000-pound GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator, which is designed to destroy targets deep underground. Washington has hinted that this weapon could be used to strike Iran's nuclear capability.

The action on Saturday came as Israel and Iran have been engaged in more than a week of aerial combat that has resulted in deaths and injuries in both countries. Israel launched the attacks on Iran, saying that it wanted to remove any chance of Tehran developing nuclear weapons.

Iran has argued that its nuclear program is intended for peaceful purposes. Diplomatic efforts by Western nations to stop the hostilities had so far been unsuccessful.

