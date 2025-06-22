US bombs three nuclear sites in Iran, Trump calls it a ‘very successful attack’

President Donald Trump announced that the United States carried out what he called a "very successful attack" on three nuclear sites in Iran—Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. Donald Trump said US has completed a “very successful attack” on three nuclear sites in Iran.(Bloomberg)

“We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. All planes are now outside of Iran air space. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"Congratulations to our great American Warriors. There is not another military in the World that could have done this. NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE! Thank you for your attention to this matter,” he added.

B-2 bombers used

A US official confirmed to Reuters that B-2 stealth bombers were used in the strikes.

On Friday night, multiple B-2 bombers were seen taking off from Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri and heading west, according to CNN. By Saturday, the aircraft were spotted flying over the Pacific Ocean, reportedly en route to Guam.

CNN also reported that the B-2 Spirit bombers are capable of carrying the Massive Ordnance Penetrator, which is a 30,000-pound "bunker buster" bomb believed to be the only weapon capable of penetrating Iran’s fortified Fordow nuclear site. Each B-2 can carry two of these munitions.

Also Read: Iran Israel war news LIVE updates: US strikes Iran, Trump suggests Fordow nuclear site ‘is gone’

Israel-Iran conflict

The conflict in the Middle East escalated on June 13, when Israel launched strikes on Iran's nuclear and military infrastructure, reportedly killing several of the country's top military commanders and nuclear scientists. In response, Iran retaliated with a wave of drones and missiles targeting Israel.

On Friday night, Israel carried out further attacks, with its military claiming it had struck the Isfahan nuclear facility and additional military sites in southwestern Iran. By Saturday, Israeli officials stated the country was preparing for a potentially “long war” with Iran.