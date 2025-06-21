Tulsi Gabbard brutally mocked over ‘religion’ after U-turn on Iran nuclear threat

Tulsi Gabbard has warned that Iran could produce a nuclear weapon within weeks, a dramatic shift from her earlier testimony before Congress, where she said Tehran was not actively building such weapons. According to a BBC report, the Director of National Intelligence’s remarks, made in a social media post on Friday, aligned her position more closely with that of President Donald Trump. Gabbard's U-turn on Iran has led to a section of social media users trolling her. Tulsi Gabbard warns Iran could produce a nuclear weapon within weeks, contradicting her earlier testimony that Tehran was not actively building weapons. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)(AFP)

Trump had recently claimed that Iran could obtain a nuclear weapon ‘within months’ due to its rapidly growing stockpile of enriched uranium.

Tulsi Gabbard says Iran is ‘weeks to months’ away from nukes

Along with a clip of her March 2025 testimony on X (formerly Twitter), Gabbard wrote, “America has intelligence that Iran is at the point that it can produce a nuclear weapon within weeks to months, if they decide to finalize the assembly. President Trump has been clear that can’t happen, and I agree.”

According to the BBC report, Gabbard had previously testified that although Iran possessed an "unprecedented" uranium stockpile, US intelligence at the time had determined that Tehran had not restarted its weapons program, which had been halted in 2003.

In her social media post, she claimed that the March testimony was taken out of context by ‘dishonest’ media.

Also read: White House reveals when Donald Trump will decide on possible US strike on Iran amid war with Israel

Tulsi Gabbard trolled over her religion after Iran U-turn

A section of Trump supporters trolled Gabbard following her U-turn on Iran. Many called her a “Hindu Zionist.”

Other X users claimed that her interests aligned with other countries often.

Tensions escalate in the Middle East

The warning came amid the escalating conflict between Iran and Israel. Tel Aviv launched air strikes on June 13, which, according to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, hit ‘the heart’ of Iranian nuclear facilities.

Israel has since claimed that the strikes have killed senior military and nuclear figures and severely damaged military infrastructure.

Iran, meanwhile, retaliated with missile and drone attacks, which the nation said killed 25 in Israel. Iranian officials also said that at least 430 persons have died since Tel Aviv first began bombardments.

According to the BBC report, a human rights monitor placed the unofficial toll at 657. Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, on June 21, said that the country was still ready to negotiate a solution but couldn’t engage in talks while its citizens were under bombardment.

Donald Trump’s warning to Iran

Trump, reportedly, said on Thursday he was giving Iran “a maximum of two weeks” to strike a deal with Washington, and that he would soon determine whether to join Israel’s military action.

In recent weeks, the United Nations International Atomic Energy Agency raised concerns about Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile, which can be used as reactor fuel and to manufacture nuclear weapons.

FAQs

Q: Is Tulsi Gabbard Hindu or Buddhist?

A: Tulsi Gabbard identifies as a practicing Hindu. She is the first Hindu member of the United States Congress.

Q: Is Tulsi Gabbard married or single?

A: Tulsi Gabbard is married to Abraham Williams. The couple tied the knot in 2015.

Q: To whom is Tulsi Gabbard's ex-husband married?

A: Tulsi Gabbard was previously married to Eduardo Tamayo, and he has kept a low public profile.