Iran Israel war Live: Indians evacuated from Iran to land in Delhi today
A week into their war, Israel and Iran exchanged more strikes on Friday as new diplomatic efforts led by the Europeans took place in Geneva. Hundreds of Indians, who were evacuated from Iran, will land in New Delhi today.
Iran and Israel exchanged a new wave of air strikes on Friday, marking the eighth consecutive day of hostilities between the neighbours. The conflict intensified even as European diplomats convened in Geneva in a fresh bid to revive nuclear negotiations and stem further escalation. Israeli fighter jets targeted missile infrastructure in western Iran, the military said, while Tehran launched salvos of missiles at Haifa and Beersheba. At least 19 Israelis were reported wounded, and Iran’s Human Rights Activists News Agency estimated 657 deaths and over 2,000 injuries in Iran since the conflict began....Read More
In Geneva, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held talks with EU foreign policy chief and ministers from the UK, France, and Germany. Araghchi said Iran would not engage with the US until Israel halts its attacks, but signaled willingness to continue talks with Europe.
US President Donald Trump cast doubt on European mediation efforts, asserting that “Iran doesn’t want to speak to Europe. They want to speak to us.” Trump had on Friday warned Tehran that it has only two weeks to de-escalate or face potential American intervention.
Latest developments in the Iran Israel war:
- Israel vows a “prolonged campaign” to cripple Iran’s nuclear capacity.
- Iran’s foreign minister holds talks in Geneva, but rules out US dialogue for now.
- Israel says it struck missile and nuclear-related sites in Tehran and western Iran.
- Trump gives Iran two weeks to de-escalate or face possible US strikes.
- Iran reports 657 killed, including civilians, in Israeli airstrikes since the conflict began.
- Iran accuses Israel of bombing five hospitals in recent attacks.
- Haifa and Beersheba hit by Iranian missiles; 19 injured in Israel.
- Arab ministers warn of regional energy disruption, call for US pressure.
Iran Israel war live: Israel leader likely to meet foreign ministers from UK, France, and Germany
Amid rising global alarm, foreign ministers from Britain, France, and Germany met with Iranian representative Abbas Araghchi in Geneva on Friday in a bid to de-escalate tensions and revive nuclear negotiations.
Iran Israel war live: Israel warns of ‘prolonged war’ with Iran
As the Israel-Iran war enters its ninth day, Israeli military chief Eyal Zamir on Friday warned citizens to brace for a "prolonged campaign," even as diplomatic efforts give no sign of cessation of hostilities on either side.
Iran Israel war live: Trump expresses scepticism about Europe's ability to mediate conflict
US President Donald Trump on Friday dismissed a European diplomatic initiative aimed at de-escalating the conflict between Israel and Iran, asserting that Tehran prefers direct talks with Washington instead of engaging with European powers, CNN reported.
"Iran didn't want to speak to Europe, they want to speak to us," Trump told reporters, expressing scepticism over Europe's ability to mediate in the conflict.
Iran Israel war live: IDF struck 3 surface-to-surface missile launchers
Israeli Air Force (IAF) jets located and struck three surface-to-surface missile launchers that were being readied for attacks on Israeli territory. The IDF stated these launchers were expected to be used in the multiple missile barrages fired across Israel throughout Friday, The Jerusalem Post reported.
Iran Israel war live: IDF strikes Iranian missile crews
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Friday that it had struck an Iranian missile crew preparing to launch missiles at Israel during overnight operations, The Jerusalem Post reported.
Iran Israel war live: Trump says ‘very hard to stop’ Israel's strikes
Iran Israel war live: President Donald Trump said that his director of national intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, was “wrong” when she previously said that the US believed Iran wasn't building a nuclear weapon, and he suggested that it would be “very hard to stop” Israel's strikes on Iran in order to negotiate a possible ceasefire.
Iran Israel war live: Hundreds of US citizens leave Iran, many face ‘delays and harassment’
Iran Israel war live: Hundreds of American citizens have departed Iran using land routes over the past week since an aerial war between the Islamic Republic and Israel broke out, according to an internal State Department cable seen by Reuters on Friday.
While many left without problem, "numerous" citizens had faced "delays and harassment" while trying to exit, the cable said. It said, without giving further details, that one unidentified family had reported that two US citizens attempting to leave Iran had been detained.
Iran Israel war live: IDF launches fresh attacks on Iran's missile storage, launch pads
Iran Israel war live: The Israeli military launched a new wave of attacks targeting missile storage and launch infrastructure within Iran. Following the recent Iranian air strikes, Israeli authorities have now instructed residents that it is safe to leave protected areas, indicating that the immediate threat has passed.