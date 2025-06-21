Iran Israel war Live: Indians evacuated from Iran to land in Delhi today

Heavily damaged building of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) after it was hit a few days earlier in an Israeli strike, in Tehran.

Iran and Israel exchanged a new wave of air strikes on Friday, marking the eighth consecutive day of hostilities between the neighbours. The conflict intensified even as European diplomats convened in Geneva in a fresh bid to revive nuclear negotiations and stem further escalation. Israeli fighter jets targeted missile infrastructure in western Iran, the military said, while Tehran launched salvos of missiles at Haifa and Beersheba. At least 19 Israelis were reported wounded, and Iran’s Human Rights Activists News Agency estimated 657 deaths and over 2,000 injuries in Iran since the conflict began....Read More

In Geneva, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held talks with EU foreign policy chief and ministers from the UK, France, and Germany. Araghchi said Iran would not engage with the US until Israel halts its attacks, but signaled willingness to continue talks with Europe.

US President Donald Trump cast doubt on European mediation efforts, asserting that “Iran doesn’t want to speak to Europe. They want to speak to us.” Trump had on Friday warned Tehran that it has only two weeks to de-escalate or face potential American intervention.

Latest developments in the Iran Israel war: