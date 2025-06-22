B-2 stealth bomber: How many bunker busters can it carry? Can it be detected? Payload capacity? All FAQs answered

President Donald Trump announced that the US struck three Iranian nuclear sites on Saturday. Soon after the 78-year-old's post on Truth Social, The New York Times and Reuters cited sources to report that a number of B-2 stealth bombers were used in the operation. Trump, however, did not confirm if the bombers were used. The B-2 bombers were reportedly used in US strikes on Iran(AFP)

“We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. All planes are now outside of Iran air space. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home. Congratulations to our great American Warriors. There is not another military in the World that could have done this. NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE! Thank you for your attention to this matter,” he said on Truth Social.

Earlier in the day, reports noted that the US had deployed its B-2 bombers to Guam. Neither the White House nor Trump officials confirmed the details.

Here is all on US Air Force’s B-2 Spirit stealth bomber

How Many Bunker Busters Can the B-2 Carry?

The B-2 can carry two GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator (MOP) bombs, each weighing 30,000 pounds (15 tons), designed to destroy deeply buried targets like Iran’s Fordow nuclear facility. The MOP’s size limits the B-2 to two per mission, though it can carry other munitions simultaneously if payload allows, National Interest notes. The GBU-57 penetrates up to 200 feet of earth or 60 feet of concrete, ideal for fortified sites.

Can the B-2 Be Detected on Radar?

The B-2 is engineered for low observability, making it difficult to detect on conventional radar. Its flying-wing design, radar-absorbent materials, and reduced infrared signature yield a radar cross-section of about 0.001 square meters, comparable to a small bird.

What Is the B-2’s Payload Capacity?

The B-2’s total payload capacity is 40,000 pounds (20 tons), per afgsc.af.mil. This allows configurations like two GBU-57 MOPs (60,000 pounds total, with mission-specific adjustments), 80 500-pound Mk 82 bombs, 16 2,000-pound JDAMs, or 16 nuclear B61/B83 bombs, per nationalinterest.org.