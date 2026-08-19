Patrick Clancy's outing with new wife in NYC: Is Rachel Danis looking stressed?
As Lindsay Clancy faces murder charges in Massachusetts, her ex-husband Patrick Clancy and new wife Rachel Danis were pictured together in NYC.
Patrick Clancy, the ex-husband of Lindsay Clancy, appeared stressed in New York City alongside his new wife, Rachel Danis, as Lindsay confronts murder charges in Massachusetts for allegedly killing their three children, as per TMZ.
The couple was spotted at a Manhattan apartment around 8 PM on Thursday, during a recess in Lindsay's murder trial. According to TMZ, an eyewitness reported that Patrick and Rachel were seen using their phones intermittently for approximately 30 minutes, and they seemed noticeably anxious while conversing with each other.
In an exclusive TMZ picture of the couple, Patrick was seen picking phone calls and walking in circles while engaged with his device. On the other hand, Rachel mostly stayed on the couch, conversing and making her own phone calls.
Deep Dive
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Who is Patrick Clancy's new wife? All we know about Rachel Danis
Patrick is residing in New York with his second wife, a reproductive endocrinologist and infertility expert, as per PEOPLE.
“Patrick Clancy has suffered one of the worst tragedies that anyone could ever suffer. How that guy is not an emotional basketcase is beyond me, and he is trying hard to move on with his life. As the court is aware, they’re divorced, he’s remarried, he has a family,” Lindsay’s defense attorney, Kevin Reddington, stated in court.
The couple got married in Central Park in April 2026.
The ceremony was intimate, attended by close friends and family, as reported by a friend who was present at the couple's wedding.
Rachel Danis appears on Fertility Forward podcast
Danis has openly discussed her own experiences with fertility. In September 2024, she appeared on the Fertility Forward podcast. “I remember when I first froze my eggs, I felt like, I mean, even sometimes still, I feel like this black sheep. I think for women, it’s just really hard,” she said. “We have so much pressure to balance career and personal growth, but like we’re riddled with this fertility stuff.”
Danis is currently engaged in various fundraising and charitable activities that Patrick has initiated following the tragic loss of his children, particularly The Heard Foundation, which he established alongside his sisters Erin and Laura in 2024.
“Born from profound loss and bound by love, the Heard Foundation was founded in memory of Cora, Dawson, and Callan Clancy,” states the charity’s website.
Danis accompanied Patrick when he came back to Duxbury in June 2025 to participate in the group's inaugural significant project — constructing a playground close to his old residence.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More