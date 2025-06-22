Search
Sunday, Jun 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

Israeli PM Netanyahu thanks Trump, says US strikes on Iran a 'pivot of history'

ByHT News Desk | Written by Danita Yadav
Jun 22, 2025 08:33 AM IST

The Israeli leader further said the US strikes have demonstrated that "America has been truly unsurpassed."

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked US president Donald Trump for the US' strikes on Iran on Sunday. In an official statement, the Israeli leader marked the US strikes on Isfahan, Natanz and Fordow nuclear sites as a ‘pivot of history.’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has thanked US and President Trump for their recent strikes on Iran. (AP)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has thanked US and President Trump for their recent strikes on Iran. (AP)

"Congratulations President Trump. Your bold decision to target Iran's nuclear facilities with the awesome and righteous might of the United States will change history," Netanyahu said in a video message. Track LIVE updates on Iran Israel conflict here.

The Israeli leader further said the US strikes have demonstrated that "America has been truly unsurpassed."

"It has done what no other country on earth could do. History will record that President Trump acted to deny the world's most dangerous regime the world's most dangerous weapons," he said.

Netanyahu also said Trump's “leadership today has created a pivot of history that can help lead the Middle East and beyond to a future of prosperity and peace”.

“President Trump and I often say, ‘Peace through strength’. First comes strength, then comes peace. And tonight, President Trump and the United States acted with a lot of strength," the Israeli PM added further.

'Your Israel is safer now,' says Trump

In his address at the White House, US president Donald Trump thanked the Israeli prime minister for Israel's actions against Iran. 

Also Read: 'Future attacks will be lot greater, easier': Trump in address to nation after Iran strikes

“I want to thank and congratulate Prime Minister ‘Bibi’ Netanyahu. We worked as a team like perhaps no team has ever worked before. And we've gone a long way to erasing this horrible threat to Israel. I want to thank the Israeli military for the wonderful job they've done,” said Trump.

Ahead of his address, Trump also told an Israeli reporter that ‘your Israel is safer now,’ acknowledging US' strikes against Tehran. 

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Vance Luther Boelteron Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Vance Luther Boelteron Hindustan Times.
News / World News / Israeli PM Netanyahu thanks Trump, says US strikes on Iran a 'pivot of history'
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On