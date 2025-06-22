'Future attacks will be lot greater, easier': Trump in address to nation after Iran strikes

US President Donald Trump on Sunday said the strikes on three Iranian sites were ‘spectacular military success’ and warned Iran saying that the future attacks would be ‘far greater and easier.’ File photo of US President Donald Trump.

“The objective was the destruction of Iran's nuclear enrichment capacity and to stop the nuclear threat posed by the world's no. 1 state sponsor of terror,” Trump said in a briefing after the US strikes in Iran.

The briefing comes after he announced that the US had struck three key Iranian enrichment facilities — Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan — in a move to decapitate the country's nuclear program.

The US President said that the Iranian nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely obliterated and added that Iran must now make peace.

"I can report to the world that the strikes were a spectacular military success. Iran's key nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated," Trump said.

The President also warned Iran that the US could go after additional targets if Tehran does not make peace.

“Iran, the bully of the Middle East must now make peace. If they do not, future attacks will be far greater and a lot easier,” Trump said.

“This cannot continue. There will be either peace or there will be tragedy for Iran, far greater than we have witnessed over the last eight days. Remember, there are many targets left,” he added.

Trump was the first to announce the US military strikes on the Iranian sites.

“We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan," Trump said in a post on social media.

“All planes are now outside of Iran air space. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home,” he added.

The US attacks put speculation to rest over the US involvement in the Israel-Iran tensions. The US military attack on the Iranian sites has also sparked concerns over a wider regional conflict.

The decision to directly involve the US comes after more than a week of strikes by Israel on Iran that have moved to systematically eradicate the country's air defences and offensive missile capabilities, while damaging its nuclear enrichment facilities.

In another post on his platform, Trump said: “This is an HISTORIC MOMENT FOR THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ISRAEL, AND THE WORLD. IRAN MUST NOW AGREE TO END THIS WAR. THANK YOU!”

Trump later said the US attack on the Iranian sites was a success, adding that Iran should make peace immediately.

“This was an amazing success tonight. They should make peace immediately or they'll get hit again,” Trump told Reuters.