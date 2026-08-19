Did Natalie Harp ride in an SUV trunk to accompany Trump? US President’s executive assistant in spotlight

CNN lately revealed another incident that provides further insight into Harp's apparent dedication.

As the executive assistant, she is frequently seen alongside Trump , having developed a strong working relationship since she first caught Trump’s eye in 2019.

Natalie Harp, an aide to President Donald Trump , has gained significant attention this week, with various reports highlighting her emergence as one of his most reliable supporters.

What are the implications of the comparisons between Natalie Harp and Eva Braun?

What are the implications of the comparisons between Natalie Harp and Eva Braun?

In October 2023, one year prior to Trump's re-election to the White House, it was reported that Harp traveled in the trunk of an SUV due to a lack of available seating in his motorcade.

The billionaire was scheduled to depart from Trump Tower for a court hearing in New York City. However, CNN sources said that there was no room for Harp.

According to the network, a “screaming match” ensued in the lobby as Harp maintained that Trump had requested her presence. However, due to the lack of available seating, she reportedly climbed into the trunk, as per sources and a photograph reviewed by CNN.

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Did Trump save Harp's life? Harp became a member of Trump’s staff in 2022, asserting that he "saved her life" following her diagnosis of stage II bone cancer. Earlier this month, she garnered media attention when it was revealed that she was among a select group of aides transferred to a military aircraft in Turkey to evade a potential assassination threat from Iran.

On the condition of anonymity, one White House advisor stated to CNN that Trump “likes the attention and the fact that she is 100 percent committed and loyal.”

“She doesn’t second-guess, doesn’t question,” remarked the advisor regarding Harp, who has reportedly acquired the moniker “human printer” for providing Trump with printed copies of social media posts and newspaper articles.

Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff blasts Trump over Natalie Harp This week, Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff highlighted Harp during a rally, implying that Trump would prefer to travel with “Natalie on their apparently defenseless flying palace” rather than fulfill his responsibilities.

The Trump administration has strongly defended Harp, with the official Rapid Response 47 account on X aggressively responding to a CNN correspondent who inquired about the aide.