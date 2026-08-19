Did Natalie Harp ride in an SUV trunk to accompany Trump? US President’s executive assistant in spotlight
In a bid to accompany Trump, Natalie Harp entered the rear cargo section of an SUV and traveled to the courthouse inside the vehicle's trunk.
Natalie Harp, an aide to President Donald Trump, has gained significant attention this week, with various reports highlighting her emergence as one of his most reliable supporters.
As the executive assistant, she is frequently seen alongside Trump, having developed a strong working relationship since she first caught Trump’s eye in 2019.
CNN lately revealed another incident that provides further insight into Harp's apparent dedication.
Why did Natalie Harp travel in an SUV trunk?
Deep Dive
In October 2023, one year prior to Trump's re-election to the White House, it was reported that Harp traveled in the trunk of an SUV due to a lack of available seating in his motorcade.
The billionaire was scheduled to depart from Trump Tower for a court hearing in New York City. However, CNN sources said that there was no room for Harp.
According to the network, a “screaming match” ensued in the lobby as Harp maintained that Trump had requested her presence. However, due to the lack of available seating, she reportedly climbed into the trunk, as per sources and a photograph reviewed by CNN.
Also Read: Who is Preston Harp? Natalie Harp's estranged brother reacts to her ‘I want to bring you joy’ letter to Trump
Did Trump save Harp's life?
Harp became a member of Trump’s staff in 2022, asserting that he "saved her life" following her diagnosis of stage II bone cancer. Earlier this month, she garnered media attention when it was revealed that she was among a select group of aides transferred to a military aircraft in Turkey to evade a potential assassination threat from Iran.
On the condition of anonymity, one White House advisor stated to CNN that Trump “likes the attention and the fact that she is 100 percent committed and loyal.”
“She doesn’t second-guess, doesn’t question,” remarked the advisor regarding Harp, who has reportedly acquired the moniker “human printer” for providing Trump with printed copies of social media posts and newspaper articles.
Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff blasts Trump over Natalie Harp
This week, Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff highlighted Harp during a rally, implying that Trump would prefer to travel with “Natalie on their apparently defenseless flying palace” rather than fulfill his responsibilities.
The Trump administration has strongly defended Harp, with the official Rapid Response 47 account on X aggressively responding to a CNN correspondent who inquired about the aide.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More