Where is Wilber Perez now? Austin ICE shooting victim's lawyer shares concerning details, ‘Appeared discolored, swollen’

The lawyer representing the man who was shot in Austin, Texas by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent has shared an update on his condition. Attorney Kate Lincoln-Goldfinch revealed that Wilber Rafael Garces Perez, a 28-year-old Venezuelan national, “remains gravely ill, with the bullet still lodged in his body, and he remains in ICE detention.” Wilber Rafael Garces Perez, a Venezuelan man who said he had been out working as a DoorDash food delivery driver when shot by a federal immigration agent, holds his shoulder from the wound during his arrest in Austin, Texas, U.S. September 20, 2026 in a still image from police body camera video. (Austin Police/Handout via REUTERS) (via REUTERS)

“According to the detainee who spoke with his wife, Wilber appeared discolored, extremely swollen, and in significant pain,” she added on X. “Our immediate demands are clear: restore Wilber’s communication privileges and take him back to the hospital. He needs access to appropriate medical care. Thank you to everyone who has continued supporting Wilber and his family.”

Lincoln-Goldfinch previously said that Perez lives in Austin and is a DoorDash driver who was in the middle of a delivery when he was shot.

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She revealed in an earlier X post that Perez had been transferred back to detention from the hospital.

“He told us directly that he had been discharged from the hospital just hours after being shot, with the bullet still lodged in his body, and transferred into ICE custody while in severe pain,” she said.

In another post, Lincoln-Goldfinch alleged, “Wilber tells me that after he spoke publicly, guards at the Pearsall detention center forcibly took the tablet from his hands, revoked his communication privileges, and moved him out of the infirmary into an isolated room with a flat bed that cannot be adjusted like a medical bed.”

How did Wilber Rafael Garces Perez enter the US? In a previous post, Lincoln-Goldfinch shared details about how Perez entered the United States.

Also Read | Wilber Perez update: Austin ICE shooting victim's lawyer shares shocking details, ‘Bullet still in body, slept on floor’

“Wilber entered through CBPOne seeking asylum. He was inspected and entered lawfully through a port of entry. He was issued a valid work permit,” she wrote.

Lincoln-Goldfinch added, “The issue regarding the deportation order is that he moved and changed addresses. There was a notice for a hearing sent to the wrong address that he missed, which is VERY common. We are working on that. He will be released from detention, his immigration matter will be resolved, and the agencies will be held accountable.”

Lincoln-Goldfinch explained that her client was issued a deportation order in absentia because “the immigration court sent a notice for a hearing to an OLD address.”