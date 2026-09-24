Where is Wilber Perez now? Austin ICE shooting victim's lawyer shares concerning details, ‘Appeared discolored, swollen’
The lawyer representing Wilber Rafael Garces Perez, the man who was shot in Austin, Texas by an ICE agent, has shared an update on his condition.
The lawyer representing the man who was shot in Austin, Texas by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent has shared an update on his condition. Attorney Kate Lincoln-Goldfinch revealed that Wilber Rafael Garces Perez, a 28-year-old Venezuelan national, “remains gravely ill, with the bullet still lodged in his body, and he remains in ICE detention.”
“According to the detainee who spoke with his wife, Wilber appeared discolored, extremely swollen, and in significant pain,” she added on X. “Our immediate demands are clear: restore Wilber’s communication privileges and take him back to the hospital. He needs access to appropriate medical care. Thank you to everyone who has continued supporting Wilber and his family.”
Lincoln-Goldfinch previously said that Perez lives in Austin and is a DoorDash driver who was in the middle of a delivery when he was shot.
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She revealed in an earlier X post that Perez had been transferred back to detention from the hospital.
“He told us directly that he had been discharged from the hospital just hours after being shot, with the bullet still lodged in his body, and transferred into ICE custody while in severe pain,” she said.
In another post, Lincoln-Goldfinch alleged, “Wilber tells me that after he spoke publicly, guards at the Pearsall detention center forcibly took the tablet from his hands, revoked his communication privileges, and moved him out of the infirmary into an isolated room with a flat bed that cannot be adjusted like a medical bed.”
How did Wilber Rafael Garces Perez enter the US?
In a previous post, Lincoln-Goldfinch shared details about how Perez entered the United States.
Also Read | Wilber Perez update: Austin ICE shooting victim's lawyer shares shocking details, ‘Bullet still in body, slept on floor’
“Wilber entered through CBPOne seeking asylum. He was inspected and entered lawfully through a port of entry. He was issued a valid work permit,” she wrote.
Lincoln-Goldfinch added, “The issue regarding the deportation order is that he moved and changed addresses. There was a notice for a hearing sent to the wrong address that he missed, which is VERY common. We are working on that. He will be released from detention, his immigration matter will be resolved, and the agencies will be held accountable.”
Lincoln-Goldfinch explained that her client was issued a deportation order in absentia because “the immigration court sent a notice for a hearing to an OLD address.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More