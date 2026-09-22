Laura Loomer's fiery clash with Austin ICE shooting victim's lawyer sparks buzz, ‘ICE was justified…’

The lawyer representing the man who was shot in Austin, Texas by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent clashed with Laura Loomer on X after the latter questioned if DoorDash is hiring "illegal aliens.” Wilber Rafael Garces Perez, a 28-year-old Venezuelan national, is being held by ICE at Pearsall, according to his lawyer. Laura Loomer's fiery clash with Austin ICE shooting victim's lawyer, Kate Lincoln-Goldfinch, sparks buzz on X (@AttorneyKateLG/X, @LauraLoomer/X)

Attorney Kate Lincoln-Goldfinch, who is representing Perez, said that he “still has the bullet lodged in his body,” and has “received no pain medication and had to sleep on the floor.” She previously said that Perez lives in Austin and is a DoorDash driver who was in the middle of a delivery when he was shot.

Laura Loomer vs Kate Lincoln-Goldfinch Slamming DoorDash, Loomer wrote on X, “So does this mean Door Dash is hiring illegal aliens? The more you know.”

Lincoln-Goldfinch hit back at her, saying, “Shut the hell up, Laura. You’re the worst. He’s a legal immigrant with a valid work permit. There is NOTHING that justifies ICE indiscriminately shooting people in the streets.”

Also Read | Who is Wilber Rafael Garces Perez? Austin ICE shooting victim identified as 28-year-old Venezuelan national

Loomer replied, “Your client had a final order of removal. ICE was justified in using lethal force if they wanted to. You’re representing criminal illegals aliens for a living. You call me the worst and meanwhile you are a lawyer for illegal aliens and people who break our laws daily. Your clients have nothing to offer humanity because they have no humanity. And neither do you for choosing to represent the lowest form of filth in our country.

Lincoln-Goldfinch fired back, “It’s not a “final” removal order at all. ICE is not justified in using lethal force on anybody in any way. I’m a lawyer upholding the Constitution. What exactly are you feigning to uphold here? Your trash takes have zero power. Every client I represent is better than you in every way.”

In a recent post, Lincoln-Goldfinch shared details about how Perez entered the United States.

Also Read | Wilber Perez update: Austin ICE shooting victim's lawyer shares shocking details, ‘Bullet still in body, slept on floor’

“Wilber entered through CBPOne seeking asylum. He was inspected and entered lawfully through a port of entry. He was issued a valid work permit,” she wrote.

Lincoln-Goldfinch added, “The issue regarding the deportation order is that he moved and changed addresses. There was a notice for a hearing sent to the wrong address that he missed, which is VERY common. We are working on that. He will be released from detention, his immigration matter will be resolved, and the agencies will be held accountable.”

Lincoln-Goldfinch explained that her client was issued a deportation order in absentia because “the immigration court sent a notice for a hearing to an OLD address.”

Lincoln-Goldfinch also slammed MAGA after the shooting, saying, “MAGA’s opinions are irrelevant to the case and to me. They’re rife with propaganda, prejudice, and misinformation. I simply do not care what you all have to say, and neither does ANY reasonable Constitution honoring American.”