Iranian airlines to be 'shut down': US warns of new pressure tactic amid Middle East conflict
Scott Bessent, in an interview, explained that the US' new measures will target fueling, landing services, and ticketing operations for Iranian airlines.
As global concerns run high amid nearly seven months of the conflict in the Middle East, the US is intensifying its pressure tactics on Iran. US treasury secretary Scott Bessent warned that all Iranian airlines will face a shutdown starting Wednesday, September 23.
In an interview with CNBC, Bessent explained that the measures will target fuelling, landing services, and ticketing operations for Iranian airlines.
"How do we do that? That if they land, you cannot provide them with fuel. You cannot provide them with landing services, you cannot sell them tickets, or you will be knocked out of the dollar system," the US treasury secretary said in the interview.
Deep Dive
He emphasised that the US is now exerting pressure on Iran "like never before."
Also Read | ‘Leave now’: US renews Iran travel warning ahead of possible flight cancellations, airspace closures
Araghchi in New York for UN General Assembly
Bessent's statements come as Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in New York, leading Tehran's diplomatic delegation at the annual session of the UN General Assembly, the Iranian foreign ministry said.
"In addition to participating in discussions on various items on the UN General Assembly’s agenda and presenting the Islamic Republic of Iran’s positions, the foreign minister will hold talks and consultations with a large number of officials and foreign ministers attending the session," the ministry said in the statement.
Furthermore, Araghchi held a phone call with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
According to the Iranian ministry, during the telephonic conversation, the two sides exchanged views on issues on the agenda of the UNGA and Guterres' efforts to advance international peace and security.
Also Read | Scott Bessent warns of new Iran sanctions: Why a ‘large bank’ will be targeted Monday
Iran's Revolutionary Guard issues warning
A spokesperson for Iran's Revolutionary Guard, Hossein Mohebbi, issued a stark warning on Monday that Tehran would "change the geography of the war" if the Middle East conflict escalates, according to a report by Iran International.
The spokesperson also warned that Iran would use weapons it has not yet deployed.
"If a new aggression occurs, we will certainly change the weaponry and the geography of the war," the report quoted Mohebbi as saying.
Also Read | ‘Entering endgame’: US treasury secretary Bessent announces 'economic D-Day' for Iran
US-Iran war
On February 28 earlier this year, the US and Israel launched joint strikes on Iran.
In response, Tehran carried out retaliatory strikes against US and Israeli interests in the region and tightened its grip on the Strait of Hormuz, sparking concerns over regional security and skyrocketing energy prices.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnushka Awasthi
Anushka Awasthi is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she covers politics, geopolitics, and major national and international developments. She holds both a Bachelor's and a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), New Delhi. Passionate about India's political landscape, Anushka believes that politics shapes every aspect of society, from public policy to everyday life. This drives her to deliver timely, accurate, and researched news that helps readers make sense of everyday developments. Before joining Hindustan Times, Anushka worked with the Zee News English website, reporting extensively on Indian politics and international affairs. During her tenure, she also wrote a range of interviews and analytical stories, focusing on key political and international affairs events. Her reporting is driven by a strong interest in journalism and a dedication to balanced reporting. She strives to present news with clarity and context in the digital era. She aims to ensure that readers stay informed about issues that matter. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys planning her next travel adventure to various corners of India, reading classical books, and binging sitcoms. A coffee enthusiast, she is always on the lookout for new places and experiences.Read More