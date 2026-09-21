‘Leave now’: US renews Iran travel warning ahead of possible flight cancellations, airspace closures
U.S. travel advisory strongly advises against visiting Iran and instructs Americans to leave the country, citing escalating tensions and security risks.
The United States has released an updated travel advisory for Iran, strongly recommending that American citizens refrain from traveling to the nation “for any reason” and requesting that those currently present in the country depart without delay, given the escalating tensions and potential for additional conflict throughout the West Asian region.
The U.S. Virtual Embassy in Iran issued a security alert saying that the regional security landscape continues to be intricate and cautioning against potential flight cancellations, airspace restrictions, and additional travel interruptions.
‘Leave Iran now': US' warning to American citizens
“Do not travel to Iran for any reason. U.S. citizens should leave Iran now,” the alert stated.
The U.S. Mission advised Americans in the region to maintain heightened awareness and continuously track updates regarding airport operations, airline services, and border crossing activities.
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Additionally, the Mission cautioned that entry procedures at Iran's land borders may be subject to sudden modifications and recommended that travelers verify the entry requirements of their intended destination countries.
Rising conflict between US and Iran
This advisory emerges during an intensifying dispute between the United States and Iran, characterized by sustained U.S. military and naval operations targeting Tehran and Iranian leadership's declarations of potential counteractions against American assets throughout the region.
The US referenced the operations of Houthi forces backed by Iran, which have executed strikes on Saudi Arabia, encompassing civilian airport facilities.
“Iranian-supported Houthis have engaged in hostilities against Saudi Arabia, including civilian airports. This military conflict has the potential to escalate rapidly,” the alert stated.
The US additionally cautioned that its diplomatic installations, including facilities throughout the West Asia region, have been subject to previous attacks and that Iran or Iran-aligned organizations may seek to target American interests, commercial entities, and institutional assets globally.
American citizens advised to enroll in STEP
U.S. citizens have been encouraged to register with the Department of State's Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to obtain timely security notifications and establish communication channels with U.S. diplomatic missions during crisis situations.
The advisory further recommends that citizens exercise caution by avoiding public demonstrations, crowded venues, and areas with significant law enforcement activity, while remaining inconspicuous in locations with visible American associations.
If an aerial assault occur, Americans are directed to remain distant from windows and glass partitions, clear away from structural wreckage, and stay informed through authorized news sources.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More