‘Leave now’: US renews Iran travel warning ahead of possible flight cancellations, airspace closures

The United States has released an updated travel advisory for Iran, strongly recommending that American citizens refrain from traveling to the nation “for any reason” and requesting that those currently present in the country depart without delay, given the escalating tensions and potential for additional conflict throughout the West Asian region. The U.S. issued a travel advisory urging citizens to avoid Iran and leave immediately due to escalating tensions. (REUTERS/ Representational)

The U.S. Virtual Embassy in Iran issued a security alert saying that the regional security landscape continues to be intricate and cautioning against potential flight cancellations, airspace restrictions, and additional travel interruptions.

‘Leave Iran now': US' warning to American citizens “Do not travel to Iran for any reason. U.S. citizens should leave Iran now,” the alert stated.

The U.S. Mission advised Americans in the region to maintain heightened awareness and continuously track updates regarding airport operations, airline services, and border crossing activities.

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Additionally, the Mission cautioned that entry procedures at Iran's land borders may be subject to sudden modifications and recommended that travelers verify the entry requirements of their intended destination countries.

Rising conflict between US and Iran This advisory emerges during an intensifying dispute between the United States and Iran, characterized by sustained U.S. military and naval operations targeting Tehran and Iranian leadership's declarations of potential counteractions against American assets throughout the region.

The US referenced the operations of Houthi forces backed by Iran, which have executed strikes on Saudi Arabia, encompassing civilian airport facilities.

“Iranian-supported Houthis have engaged in hostilities against Saudi Arabia, including civilian airports. This military conflict has the potential to escalate rapidly,” the alert stated.

The US additionally cautioned that its diplomatic installations, including facilities throughout the West Asia region, have been subject to previous attacks and that Iran or Iran-aligned organizations may seek to target American interests, commercial entities, and institutional assets globally.

American citizens advised to enroll in STEP U.S. citizens have been encouraged to register with the Department of State's Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to obtain timely security notifications and establish communication channels with U.S. diplomatic missions during crisis situations.

The advisory further recommends that citizens exercise caution by avoiding public demonstrations, crowded venues, and areas with significant law enforcement activity, while remaining inconspicuous in locations with visible American associations.

If an aerial assault occur, Americans are directed to remain distant from windows and glass partitions, clear away from structural wreckage, and stay informed through authorized news sources.