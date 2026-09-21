On camera, giant ship crashes into fishing boat near Singapore, desperate crew cling on
The collision reportedly involved a 750ft, Panamanian-flagged cargo ship and occurred near the Singapore Strait.
Dramatic footage circulating on social media appears to capture the moment a massive cargo ship crashes into a fishing vessel, sending crew members scrambling for safety as the smaller boat tilts violently in the water.
The videos, authenticated by BBC, show the collision taking place in waters near Singapore. Evidence suggests the incident likely occurred on September 17, although the exact circumstances remain unclear, the BBC report added.
Another report in The Sun said that the collision involved a 750ft, Panamanian-flagged cargo ship and occurred near the Singapore Strait.
Video shows dramatic collison
In one of the videos, the enormous bulk carrier can be seen approaching the fishing boat from behind. Fishermen are heard shouting moments before the cargo ship strikes, causing the smaller vessel to tilt sharply to one side.
The force of the collision throws crew members from the deck, while debris can be seen scattered across the surrounding waters.
Another angle captures the crew desperately clinging to the vessel's railings as the boat reaches an almost vertical position. The fishing vessel is seen listing at an angle of around 45 degrees, with part of its deck submerged following the impact.
HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.
The difference in size between the two vessels is striking. The bulk carrier, capable of transporting more than 82,000 tonnes of freight, measures approximately 750ft in length, while the fishing boat is around 160ft long, the report added.
It was not immediately clear whether the fishing vessel managed to reach shore or sank after the collision. The circumstances that led to the crash also remain unknown.
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