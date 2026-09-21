On camera, giant ship crashes into fishing boat near Singapore, desperate crew cling on

Dramatic footage circulating on social media appears to capture the moment a massive cargo ship crashes into a fishing vessel, sending crew members scrambling for safety as the smaller boat tilts violently in the water. Giant cargo ship hits fishing boat; crew scramble for survival in shocking video

The videos, authenticated by BBC, show the collision taking place in waters near Singapore. Evidence suggests the incident likely occurred on September 17, although the exact circumstances remain unclear, the BBC report added.

Another report in The Sun said that the collision involved a 750ft, Panamanian-flagged cargo ship and occurred near the Singapore Strait.

Video shows dramatic collison In one of the videos, the enormous bulk carrier can be seen approaching the fishing boat from behind. Fishermen are heard shouting moments before the cargo ship strikes, causing the smaller vessel to tilt sharply to one side.

The force of the collision throws crew members from the deck, while debris can be seen scattered across the surrounding waters.

Another angle captures the crew desperately clinging to the vessel's railings as the boat reaches an almost vertical position. The fishing vessel is seen listing at an angle of around 45 degrees, with part of its deck submerged following the impact.