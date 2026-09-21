‘Where is Tommaso Cioni’s public statement?’: Nancy Guthrie's family's ‘silence’ questioned as she remains missing
Social media users are questioning Tommaso Cioni’s silence amid the investigation into Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance.
Social media users are questioning Tommaso Cioni’s silence amid the investigation into Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance. This comes as online sleuths and conspiracy theories continue to question Tommaso and Annie Guthrie’s whereabouts and their roles in the case.
“Where is Tommaso Cioni’s public statement? He was the man of the family & the family member reported to drop Nancy Guthrie at her door that night. Sheriff Nanos says the family was cleared. Then why the silence from this side of the family while Nancy is still missing?” a user wrote on X.
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Meanwhile, social media posts have claimed that two people have been taken into custody after the execution of a search warrant less than two miles from Nancy’s home. The X account WWG1WGA shared the news, citing NewsNation.
HT.com could not independently verify the information.
Nancy Guthrie’s family not suspected
Shortly after Nancy disappeared in February, journalist Ashleigh Banfield claimed that Tommaso may be a “prime suspect” in the case. However, authorities later cleared Nancy Guthrie’s family of any suspicion in the search for the missing 84-year-old woman. This meant that ‘Today’ show host Savannah Guthrie, and her siblings Annie and Camron, as well as Tommaso, were cleared of any wrongdoing in connection to the case.
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Former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer previously responded to theories about Nancy’s case being circulated on social media, subtly warning true crime content creators and YouTube detectives that they could face legal repercussions for accusing people on social media. Armchair detectives pointed the finger at Tommaso after Banfield’s claims.
Coffindaffer has pushed back against dangerous theories amid the probe. Authorities believe Nancy was abducted from her Tucson home, but have not named any suspects.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More