‘Where is Tommaso Cioni’s public statement?’: Nancy Guthrie's family's ‘silence’ questioned as she remains missing

Social media users are questioning Tommaso Cioni’s silence amid the investigation into Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance. This comes as online sleuths and conspiracy theories continue to question Tommaso and Annie Guthrie’s whereabouts and their roles in the case. FILE PHOTO: A banner with a growing collection of well-wishes from supporters reads "bring her home" (not pictured) and shows a photo of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of U.S. journalist and television host Savannah Guthrie, who disappeared from her home nearly two weeks ago, outside of the KVOA newsroom in Tucson, Arizona, U.S., February 14, 2026. REUTERS/Rebecca Noble/File Photo (REUTERS)

“Where is Tommaso Cioni’s public statement? He was the man of the family & the family member reported to drop Nancy Guthrie at her door that night. Sheriff Nanos says the family was cleared. Then why the silence from this side of the family while Nancy is still missing?” a user wrote on X.

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Meanwhile, social media posts have claimed that two people have been taken into custody after the execution of a search warrant less than two miles from Nancy’s home. The X account WWG1WGA shared the news, citing NewsNation.

HT.com could not independently verify the information.

Nancy Guthrie’s family not suspected Shortly after Nancy disappeared in February, journalist Ashleigh Banfield claimed that Tommaso may be a “prime suspect” in the case. However, authorities later cleared Nancy Guthrie’s family of any suspicion in the search for the missing 84-year-old woman. This meant that ‘Today’ show host Savannah Guthrie, and her siblings Annie and Camron, as well as Tommaso, were cleared of any wrongdoing in connection to the case.

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Former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer previously responded to theories about Nancy’s case being circulated on social media, subtly warning true crime content creators and YouTube detectives that they could face legal repercussions for accusing people on social media. Armchair detectives pointed the finger at Tommaso after Banfield’s claims.

Coffindaffer has pushed back against dangerous theories amid the probe. Authorities believe Nancy was abducted from her Tucson home, but have not named any suspects.