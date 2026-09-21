Two people arrested near Nancy Guthrie's home? Explosive claims emerge amid probe, ‘Believed to be related to…’

Social media posts claim that two people have been taken into custody after the execution of a search warrant less than two miles from Nancy Guthrie’s home. The X account WWG1WGA shared the news, citing NewsNation. FILE PHOTO: A sign reads stands amid yellow flowers left at the house of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of U.S. journalist and television host Savannah Guthrie, who went missing from her home on February 1, in Tucson, U.S., February 21, 2026. REUTERS/Rebecca Noble/File Photo (REUTERS)

“Two people have just been taken into custody following the execution of a search warrant less than two miles from Nancy Guthrie’s home, per NewsNation. This IS believed to be related to the Guthrie case. No word about Nancy. Keep praying,” reads the X post.

HT.com could not independently verify the information.

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This comes as online sleuths and conspiracy theories continue to question Tommaso Cioni and Annie Guthrie’s whereabouts and their roles in the case. Shortly after Nancy disappeared in February, journalist Ashleigh Banfield claimed that Tommaso may be a “prime suspect” in the case.

However, authorities later cleared Nancy Guthrie’s family of any suspicion in the search for the missing 84-year-old woman. This meant that ‘Today’ show host Savannah Guthrie, and her siblings Annie and Camron, as well as Tommaso, were cleared of any wrongdoing in connection to the case.

Can content creators face legal consequences? Former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer previously responded to theories about Nancy’s case being circulated on social media, subtly warning true crime content creators and YouTube detectives that they could face legal repercussions for accusing people on social media. Armchair detectives pointed the finger at Tommaso after Banfield’s claims.

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Coffindaffer has pushed back against dangerous theories amid the probe. Authorities believe Nancy was abducted from her Tucson home, but have not named any suspects.

In April, police increased patrols in Annie’s neighborhood, The News International reported. The increased police presence was due to complaints of harassment by streamers and citizen journalists.

At the time, police increased patrols in Nancy’s neighborhood, as well as the area where Annie and Tommaso live. Annie and Tommaso’s house is just a short drive away from Nancy’s.