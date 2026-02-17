Are Tommaso Cioni, other family members cleared in Nancy Guthrie case? Pima County Sheriff provides update

Nancy Guthrie’s family, including Annie Guthrie's husband Tommaso Cioni, has been cleared of any suspicion in the search for the missing 84-year-old woman, police said, according to the New York Post. However, a suspect has still not been named. TUSCON, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 15: People pay their respects at a makeshift memorial outside of Nancy Guthrie's residence on February 15, 2026 in Tuscon, Arizona. (Photo by Brandon Bell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

“The Guthrie family – to include all siblings and spouses – has been cleared as possible suspects in this case,” Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said Monday, February 16.

“The family has been nothing but cooperative and gracious and are victims in this case,” he added. “To suggest otherwise is not only wrong, it is cruel. The Guthrie family are victims plain and simple.”

This means that ‘Today’ show host Savannah Guthrie, and her siblings Annie and Camron, have been cleared of any wrongdoing in connection to the case.

‘They are victims’ While journalist Ashleigh Banfield previously claimed that Tommaso may be a “prime suspect” in the case, authorities were quick to announce that no suspects have been identified. Tommaso was the last person to see Nancy before she disappeared, but Nanos told the Daily Mail that he did not want Tommaso to be wrongly scrutinized on the basis of that. Cioni last saw Nancy around 9:45 pm on January 31, after she had dinner with him and Annie.

The next day, Nancy was reported missing when she failed to arrive at a friend’s house to watch Sunday church.

Meanwhile, Fox News journalist Matt Finn said in an X post that he asked Nanos if DNA helped clear the Guthrie family from being suspects in the case. Nanos replied, according to Finn, "Not going there…they are victims and I will not stand quiet when they are re-victimized. It is not just my duty, it is every cops duty to stand up and be the voice for victims."