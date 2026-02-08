Nancy Guthrie case: Is son-in-law Tommaso Cioni the prime suspect? What we know

As the search for Nancy Guthrie enters its second week, new security footage and tips have fueled speculation around her son-in-law, Tommaso Cioni, though authorities have not confirmed any suspects. Journalist Ashleigh Banfield suggested on her podcast that Tommaso Cioni is the prime suspect. (Facebook/Jolene Marie)

Police in Arizona, looking for Nancy Guthrie, now have security footage from a Circle K store that may have shown a "vehicle of interest" in the mysterious case. According to NBC News, according to reports, the vehicle was at or close to the Tucson convenience shop.

Read more: Why are police searching Nancy Guthrie's roof? Neighbour offers key information

Is Tom Cioni the prime suspect? Earlier in the week, journalist Ashleigh Banfield suggested on her podcast that Tommaso Cioni, the husband of Nancy’s daughter Annie and the last known person to see her alive, may be a “prime suspect” in the case.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos later labelled Banfield's reporting “reckless” and emphasized that investigators do not have anyone listed as a suspect, prime or otherwise.

However, the New York Post reported that law enforcement received a tip regarding a vehicle of interest. On Friday, law enforcement visited a Circle K store on Oracle Road, where the security camera captured the said vehicle of interest.

Investigators arrived at the Circle K gas station on Friday, according to a Circle K employee who spoke to The Post. The station is only half a mile from Nancy's daughter Anne's and her husband Tommaso Cioni's residence.

Read more: Nancy Guthrie case: Investigator brings up Mexico plane claim, search continues

No official confirmation from law enforcement There is no official report or confirmation from the FBI or the Pima County Sheriff's Department saying Tommaso Cioni is the prime suspect in the case. Nanos announced on Thursday that they have not pinned a prime suspect or person of interest. The information has not changed as of Saturday, February 7.

Cioni had dropped Nancy off at her home late on January 31, after a family dinner and was the last person to see Nancy after he dropped her off at 9:48 p.m., hours before her pacemaker app disconnected from her phone at 2:28 a.m.