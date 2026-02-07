Why are police searching Nancy Guthrie's roof? Neighbour offers key information

Nancy Guthrie's neighbor provided crucial information to the police, which led them to conduct a search of her home's roof on Friday, following her disappearance last weekend. Nancy Guthrie kidnapping: A drone view shows investigators searching the home of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of US journalist and television host Savannah Guthrie, who went missing from her home in Tucson, Arizona, U.S., February 6, 2026. REUTERS/Rebecca Noble (REUTERS)

Nancy is the mother of Savannah Guthrie, the host of the Today show, and she was reported missing on Sunday after not attending a church event.

A neighbor has informed the police that they ought to inspect the roof of 84-year-old Nancy's home after she viewed aerial footage of the property on television.

“You see in that image, you see how white her roof is,” neighbour Laura Gargano said while speaking to CNN. “The previous three weeks we had a lot of rain, so it would be normal for a roof to a be little dirty after it rains.”

Nancy Guthrie's neighbor offers key information Nancy's neighbor advised the police to probe whether the elderly woman had recently had her roof recoated, as this could potentially provide leads on suspects.

Gargano mentioned that her garage roof is flat and tends to accumulate dirt easily. Therefore, when she observed how clean Nancy's roof appeared, it raised suspicions, particularly in light of the recent weather events that had affected the area. “That's just one thing to check,” she mentioned.

Authorities believe that Nancy is still alive. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos informed reporters on Friday evening: “What I believe is that Nancy was removed from her home against her will, and that we need to find her. That's what I believe. She's still alive.”

“I believe that I have no choice until something shows me, a piece of physical evidence shows me that that's different.”

Savannah and Nancy's two other children have pleaded with her abductors to let her come home as police investigate alleged ransom notes.

Nancy Guthrie kidnapping: All on alleged ransom notes Local news organizations have obtained alleged ransom notes concerning Guthrie, which are currently under investigation by the Pima County Sheriff's Department and the FBI.

These notes, whose authenticity has yet to be verified, requested that Guthrie's family pay her abductors in Bitcoin, a form of currency that is largely untraceable.

According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, the IP address associated with the second emailed note did not correspond with that of the first note sent to the station earlier this week.

However, Coleman stated that “it appears the sender used the same type of secure server” to conceal their identity.