What is Savannah Guthrie’s husband's net worth? All on Michael Feldman as ransom note investigated

Savannah Guthrie missing: A ransom note was delivered to a local news station in Arizona following the disappearance of Savannah Guthrie’s mother, Nancy Guthrie, who is a co-host on the Today show. Savannah Guthrie with her husband Michael Feldman. (X@37Lemons)

Nancy Guthrie, who is 84 years old, went missing on January 31 in Pima County, Arizona.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos stated that Nancy was likely abducted and referred to her residence as a “crime scene,” as search efforts for her have been ongoing since her disappearance.

Savannah has served as a co-anchor on the show for approximately 13 years and has accumulated a net worth estimated at $40 million, derived from her earnings and real estate holdings. Her salary at Today is estimated to be in the seven-figure range, approximately $8 million.

Also Read: Derrick Callella update: Man accused of sending texts to Nancy Guthrie's family makes major admission

What is Savannah Guthrie’s husband net worth? Savannah's husband, Michael Feldman, is a former political advisor for the Democratic Party who acted as the traveling chief of staff for former Vice President Al Gore during the presidential election of 2000.

Feldman began his political career as a floor assistant in the Senate cloakroom before advancing to the position of legislative analyst for the Senate Democratic Policy Committee.

He co-founded the communications and consulting firm The Glover Park Group, which offers marketing guidance to filmmakers for topical and controversial films, as per the Hollywood Review.

Feldman’s estimated net worth is approximately $5.75 million, according to Wallmine.

He is the author of multiple books, such as Thanks For The Memos!, Wisconsin Curiosities: Quirky Characters, Roadside Oddities & Other Offbeat Stuff, and Something I Said?: Innuendo and Out of the Other.

In his capacity at The Glover Park Group, he contributed to the promotion of films including Captain Phillips, Al Gore’s An Inconvenient Truth, and Fahrenheit 9/11.

Also Read: Nancy Guthrie missing case: FBI and Sheriff examine fresh leads after finding ‘new message’

How did Savannah and Michael got to know each other? The couple first crossed paths in 2008 when the reporter accompanied a mutual friend to Michael’s 40th birthday celebration.

During the early stages of their relationship, Michael repaired Savannah’s toilet, an act that the journalist found to be "very attractive," as she mentioned to lifestyle magazine Reveal.

They tied the knot in March 2014 during a modest ceremony in Tucson, Arizona. Their wedding was characterized as “an intimate gathering of 80 to 90 people.”