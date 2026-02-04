Who is Michael Feldman? Savannah Guthrie’s husband finally breaks silence on missing mother-in-law Nancy

Michael Feldman, the husband of Savannah Guthrie, has finally spoken out regarding the disappearance of his mother-in-law, Nancy Guthrie. Savannah Guthrie's husband, Michael Feldman, commented on the ongoing search for his missing mother-in-law, Nancy. (X@37Lemons)

In an exclusive statement to Page Six on Tuesday morning, Feldman, 57, mentioned that he does not have any new information to share in the ongoing search for Nancy.

The public relations and communications consultant expressed that he is “just being responsive” but feels “mostly unhelpful” in this distressing situation.

Giving update on the case, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos stared that the 84-year-old woman had dinner with her family, including her daughter Annie Guthrie, and was returned to her residence at approximately 9:30 or 9:45 p.m.

Nanos informed Us Weekly that Annie, 56, did not observe any “red flags” regarding her mother's conduct during the evening.

Around 11 the following morning, a parishioner from Nancy's church contacted her family to inform them that she had not attended that morning's service, which was out of character, Nanos clarified during a press conference.

Chilling footage revealed In disturbing new footage shared by NewsNation on Tuesday, a visible blood trail was observed outside Nancy's residence, with dark blood splatters clearly evident on the brown tiles leading to the entrance.

Sheriff Nanos appeared on CNN on Monday evening, stating that after 50 years of experience in law enforcement, he had a “gut feeling” that Nancy had been abducted. He elaborated that “something they told me about that scene made me believe there is more than just a missing person.”

“This is an elderly woman in her mid-80s who suffers from ailments… she couldn’t go 50 yards,” he stated.

FBI agents visit Annie Guthrie's house On Tuesday, FBI agents were seen at the home of Annie in Arizona, as the search for their missing mother continues.

Law enforcement personnel, including both FBI agents and sheriffs, were see leaving Annie's residence after a two-hour meeting on Tuesday afternoon, during which it is also believed that Savannah was present, Page Six reported.

Who is Michael Feldman? Savannah is married to Michael since March 2014. He is a consultant in public relations and communications, as well as a former adviser to the Democratic Party. Michael had previously held the position of traveling chief of staff for former Vice President Al Gore during his presidential campaign in 2000.

Savannah and Michael are parents to two children: their daughter Vale and their son Charles, affectionately known as “Charley.” She named her son after her late father.

Prior to her relationship with Michael, Savannah was married to her first husband, Mark Orchard. The couple was married from 2005 until 2009.