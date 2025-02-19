Arizona plane crash: Small aircraft crashes at Marana Regional Airport in Pima County

A small plane has reportedly crashed at Marana Regional Airport in Pima County, Arizona. ccording to AZ Family, the crash occurred around 8:30 a.m. near Avra Valley and Sandario roads, resulting in at least one fatality. Photos and videos from the scene show thick smoke rising. Initial reports indicate the aircraft was a Cessna 172. Following the crash, Marana Airport was shut down. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are on-site to investigate the crash. Small plane crashes at Marana Regional Airport in Arizona,(Representational image)

Marana Police Department issued the following statement -

“The Marana Police Department is currently on-scene at the Marana Regional Airport located at 11700 W. Avra Valley Rd. in reference to an aircraft collision. There has been at least 1 confirmed deceased individual. Details are limited at this time. Media staging will be in the large dirt parking lot outside of the Marana Regional Airport. FAA and NTSB will be responding.”

The airport is located about 15 miles northwest of Tucson and serves as a general aviation reliever airport for Tucson International.

Deadly plane crashes in US this year -

Wednesday's plane crash comes a week after a plane owned by Mötley Crüe singer Vince Neil crashed into another aircraft at Scottsdale Airport in Arizona, killing a pilot and injuring several others. While the cause of the crash in being investigated, initial reports claim the plane's landing gear appeared to fail causing the aircraft to veer off the runway. The deceased pilot has been identified as 78-year-old Joie Vitosky.

Last month, American Airlines Flight 5342 and an Army helicopter collided mid-air over the Potomac River in Washington, D.C. The collision occurred just moments before the commercial plane was set to land at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. The incident claimed the lives of 67 people, including three individuals aboard the helicopter.