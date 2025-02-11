One dead after jet owned by Motley Crue's lead singer Vince Neil crashes in Arizona, his girlfriend suffers broken ribs

One person died after a jet owned by legendary rock group Mötley Crüe frontman Vince Neil crashed into another jet while traveling down the runway at Scottsdale Airport in Arizona. It has been confirmed that Neil was not on the plane at the time of the accident, which took place at about 2:45 pm, according to The Mirror. Neil is safe. Emergency crews quickly arrived at the scene. One dead after jet owned by Motley Crue's lead singer Vince Neil (pictured) crashes in Arizona (thevinceneil/Instagram)

"At 2:39 p.m. local time, a Learjet aircraft Model 35A owned by Vince Neil was attempting to land at the Scottsdale Airport," a recent press release read.

"For reasons unknown at this time, the plane veered from the runway causing it to collide with another parked plane," the statement continued. "On board Mr.Neil's plane there were two pilots and two passengers. Mr. Neil was not on the plane."

It added, "More specific details regarding the collision are not available as this is a rapidly evolving situation and there is an ongoing investigation. Mr. Neil's thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved, and he is grateful for the critical aid of all the first responders assisting today."

Vince Neil’s girlfriend survives the tragedy

Neil’s girlfriend, Rain, who was traveling on the jet, survived the tragedy, TMZ reported. Sources told the outlet that Rain and her friend Ashley, who were on the jet, are in the hospital. Rain sustained five broken ribs. The women were traveling with dogs that also survived the incident.

The plane's registered owner is Chromed in Hollywood, which is a company reportedly owned by Neil. According to the MetalSucks website, a report from the Federal Aviation Administration said that a “Learjet 35A veered off the runway after landing and crashed into a Gulfstream 200 business jet on the ramp.” The music website also reported that "data from ADS B Exchange shows the flight originated from Austin, Texas," on Monday "afternoon."

Fire officials said that three people on board the plane had to be hospitalised. While one person was trapped in the plane, another was found dead at the scene.