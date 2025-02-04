DC plane crash: 2 airport authority workers arrested for leaking footage of collision to CNN, here's what the clips show

Two employees of the authority that manages Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport have reportedly been arrested for their alleged involvement in leaking footage of the midair collision between a jet and a helicopter to CNN. The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA) staffers allegedly made an unauthorised copy of records. They are now facing charges of computer trespass, New York Post reported. A large portion of the damaged plane fuselage is lifted from the Potomac River during recovery efforts after the American Airlines crash on February 03, 2025 in Arlington, Virginia (Photo by CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

What do the videos show?

The staffers’ legal woes are connected to a chilling video CNN obtained last week, showing a horrific new vantage point to crash over the Potomac River, according to ABC News. The collision between a Black Hawk helicopter and an American Airlines passenger jet last week killed all 67 people on both aircrafts.

The exclusive clips offered a closer look at the disaster. One video shows the helicopter darting from the left side of the screen as the American Airlines flight approached the airport. Another video shows the Black Hawk and the Bombardier CRJ700 flying towards each other before smashing into each other and exploding. According to CNN, both the videos were recorded on cell phones.

The MWAA said that Mohamed Lamine Mbengue, 21, of Rockville Maryland, and Jonathan Savoy, 45, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, were both charged. Mbengue was booked into Arlington County Adult Detention Center but eventually released. Savoy, meanwhile, was issued a summons by the magistrate and cut loose.

Congress created the authority over 30 years ago. In part, the authority is tasked with operating Reagan National and Dulles International airports.

Most of the victims’ bodies have been recovered from the icy river after officials started pulling the wreckage of the American Airline flight. The chopper will be recovered after parts from the plane are taken to shore.

The Black Hawk, a military helicopter, was carrying Army Capt. Rebecca Lobach, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Andrew Eaves and Staff Sgt. Ryan O’Hara. On the other hand, the jet was bringing home more than a dozen people connected to the figure skating world.