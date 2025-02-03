A United Airlines employee was taken to a hospital in critical condition after a taxiing plane at Chicago O’Hare International Airport struck the aircraft tug vehicle he was driving on Saturday, February 1. The wing of an American Airlines plane — American Eagle Flight 6181 — struck the tug vehicle while it was making its way across the runway. The plane had just landed from Kalamazoo Battle Creek International Airport in Michigan, American Airlines and Chicago police have said, according to New York Post. United employee critically injured after American Airlines airplane and tug vehicle collide at Chicago's O'Hare airport (Pixabay - representational image)

The incident

The driver of the tug vehicle was identified as a 64-year-old man employed by United. The collision flipped the tug vehicle, with the driver becoming trapped. His name has not been released by cops.

The driver was freed and then rushed to Lutheran General Hospital in critical condition. He sustained wounds to his head and lower body. Police said he is now in stable condition. “We are ensuring he receives any necessary support and care,” United Airlines said.

American Airlines confirmed that no passengers or crew members inside the plane were injured as a result of the incident. Everyone deplaned safely and subsequently bussed to their terminal.

“Nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and team members, and we are reviewing this incident,” American Airlines said in a statement to New York Post. The investigation is underway.

This incident comes just days after another incident led to the death of an American Airlines worker at Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina. The airport told Fox News Digital in a statement that the incident involved an airline ramp vehicle, but no other details were immediately released.

The incident in Chicago also happened just a day after a medical transport jet crashed in Philadelphia, killing at least 7 people. Less than a week back, a mid-air collision of an American Airlines plane and an Army helicopter near Washington, D.C., killed all 67 people on board both aircraft.