In the quiet moments before tragedy struck, Hamaad Raza was anticipating a simple evening with his wife, 26-year-old Asra Hussain. The couple had a familiar routine—Hamaad would pick her up from the airport, help her with her bags, and share a brief, loving goodbye. "My wife was such a giver," Hamaad recalled, his voice thick with sorrow. "I always picked her up from departures, helped her load the bag into the car, and we would hug and kiss. We were just counting down the hours." That evening, Asra had texted him to let him know she would land in 20 minutes. He had dinner, waiting for her at home. But as the night unfolded, that routine would never come to pass. Asra, along with 63 others, lost her life in the devastating mid-air collision. What should have been another simple farewell became the last for a grieving husband, left to hold onto memories of a love tragically ended. 26-year-old Asra Hussain died in the DC plane crash. (X/@AhmadRehanKhan)

Adding to the heartbreak, Raza revealed that his wife had managed to send him a text message immediately before the collision. “My wife texted me that she was landing in 20 minutes," Raza told CBS News.

A tragic mid-air collision on Wednesday evening near Washington, DC, claimed the lives of all 67 people on board an American Airlines regional jet and an Army Black Hawk helicopter. The collision, which occurred as the jet was approaching Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, caused both aircraft to plunge into the Potomac River. Despite an urgent search effort by rescue teams, all passengers and crew members aboard both aircraft have been declared dead.

How did the collision unfold

All 64 passengers aboard an American Airlines regional flight and a military Black Hawk helicopter are declared to have died after a tragic mid-air collision near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Wednesday night, officials confirmed. The incident marks the deadliest aviation disaster in the United States since the 2001 American Airlines crash in Belle Harbour, New York, which claimed 265 lives.

Flight 5342, operated by American Eagle, was en route from Wichita, Kansas, to Washington, DC. As it approached the airport around 9 p.m., the aircraft collided with a Sikorsky Black Hawk helicopter, sending both crashing into the Potomac River.

Preliminary reports indicate that shortly before the crash, the flight’s pilots were directed to change landing runways. Initially scheduled to land on the airport's primary runway 1, they were instructed to switch to runway 33, which is notably shorter. Flight tracking data showed that the crew accepted the change and adjusted the plane accordingly.

Less than 30 seconds before the crash, air traffic control was heard communicating with the Black Hawk, seeking confirmation of the approaching passenger jet. Moments later, the devastating collision occurred, prompting a "Crash, Crash, Crash" alert from the control tower.

Reportedly, both black boxes from the American Airlines flight have been recovered and are expected to provide critical data for investigators. Authorities are currently working to determine the cause of the collision and assess whether miscommunication or operational errors contributed to the tragedy.

Also read: Shocking 'conspiracy theory' about Black Hawk chopper's crash with plane is true as Army withholds pilot's identity