Shocking 'conspiracy theory' about Black Hawk chopper's crash with plane is true as Army withholds pilot's identity

In a shocking revelation, it has been disclosed that the US Army helicopter involved in an airborne collision with American Airlines flight 5342 on Wednesday was practicing for a possible event of attack on the capital. US First responders bow their heads as two ambulances carrying the flag draped bodies of service members killed in a midair collision depart a temporary emergency disaster site at Buzzard Point on January 31, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Getty Images via AFP)

According to officials, the three troops, who all died, were rehearsing a plan that included the evacuation of the White House when their Black Hawk crashed into the passenger flight on Wednesday night just before 9pm, Daily Mail reported.

Defence sources informed CBS News about the intended purpose of the training program, after internet detectives developed a notion that it was accomplishing precisely what sources said.

On social media, conspiracy theorists blamed the US government for the incident, claiming that it must have been deliberate as "military helicopters don't fly into planes."

However, other individuals theorised that the helicopter was executing the president's emergency evacuation route as part of a contingency plan for the continuity of government.

What is Continuity of Government mission?

In the United States, a set of rules and regulations known as a Continuity of Government mission (COG) is intended to guarantee that vital government operations continue during and after a catastrophic event, such as a terrorist or nuclear attack, natural disaster and cyberattack.

The main component of a COG mission is to protect infrastructure and notable figures. Staff Sergeant Ryan O'Hara, the crew chief, and Andrew Eaves, the pilot in command of Chief Warrant Office 2, were identified as being on board the helicopter on Friday.

US Army refuses to reveal female co-pilot's identity

The Army has denied to identify the third person on board, a female co-pilot, at her family's request.

Withholding her name is quite unusual since military soldiers who died in mishaps or conflict are often made public after their families are informed. New York Times have called the move to not reveal the name an “extraordinary step”.

“At the request of the family, the name of the third soldier will not be released at this time,” the US Army stated.

The bodies of O'Hara and the co-pilot have been found, while Eaves and some other airline passengers remain under the water.

The two planes collided in a massive explosion before it fell into the river. The cause of the crash is still being investigated.