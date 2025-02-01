Menu Explore
Small plane crashes in Philadelphia, sparking blaze

ByHT News Desk
Feb 01, 2025 05:52 AM IST

Philadelphia plane crash: Visuals shared on social media showed that the plane crashed into a row of houses.

Philadelphia plane crash: A small aircraft crashed and sparked a large fire in a neighbourhood of Philadelphia on Friday, prompting a major emergency response, AFP reported, citing local media.

Philadelphia plane crash: First responders work the scene after what witnesses say was a plane crash in Philadelphia on January 31. (AP)
Philadelphia plane crash: First responders work the scene after what witnesses say was a plane crash in Philadelphia on January 31. (AP)

The local FOX29 channel showed that a fireball ignited several fires on the ground in a northeastern neighbourhood of the east coast US city.

Visuals shared on social media showed that the plane crashed into a row of houses. Several firefighters and emergency responders were on the scene.

The crash site is located about 4.8 kilometers from Northeast Philadelphia Airport, which primarily serves business jets and charter flights.

The incident comes days after a passenger jet collided with an Army helicopter while approaching Ronald Reagan National Airport near Washington DC.

All 64 persons onboard the passenger jet and three persons on the helicopter died in the crash, which was the deadliest in more than two decades.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
