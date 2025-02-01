Fireball erupts after small aircraft crashes in Philadelphia | Video

A small plane crashed in a Philadelphia neighbourhood on Friday evening (local time), just two days after a passenger jet and military helicopter collided just off Washington's Reagan National Airport, killing 67 people in the deadliest aviation disaster in almost a quarter century in the United States. Screengrab of the CCTV footage of the crash (x.com/@EricLDaugh)

A CCTV footage of the Philadelphia crash shows a large ball of fire in a city neighbourhood. A second video shows emergency responders on the scene, with a thick, black smoke billowing the background.

Reportedly, six people were aboard the aircraft which crashed just after 6 pm, less than 3 miles or 4.8 kilometers from the Northeast Philadelphia Airport, which primarily serves business jets and charter flights.

In a social media post, the US city's office of emergency management stated that there was a "major incident" underway and that roads in the vicinity were closed, calling on the public to avoid the area.

"Major incident near Cottman and Bustelton Avenues in Northeast Philadelphia across from Roosevelt Mall. Roads closed in area including parts of Roosevelt Boulevard. Avoid area," the emergency management office posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Dozens of firefighters and several fire trucks were on the scene outside the Roosevelt open-air mall, which has a large parking lot and several food outlets and stores, according to online map sites.

(With agency inputs)