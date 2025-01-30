American Airlines flight collides with Black Hawk helicopter near Washington's Reagan Airport; casualties feared

An American Airlines regional jet collided midair with a helicopter while landing at the Reagan Washington National Airport on Wednesday night, the Associated Press reported. A helicopter uses its searchlight as it flies above the Potomac River near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport(Alex Brandon/AP)

The Federal Aviation Administration said the collision occurred around 9 pm ET when the regional jet, that had departed from Wichita, Kansas, smashed into the military Blackhawk helicopter while it was approaching the airport runway.

Sixty passengers and four crew members were on the American Airlines flight 5342, reported CBS News. Three US Army soldiers were onboard the Black Hawk Sikorsky H-60, an official told CBS.

The flight suffered a rapid loss of altitude over the Potomac River, according to data from its radio transponder.

Ronald Reagan Airport has suspended all aircraft take-offs and landings in response to the incident at the airfield, the airport operator said in a post on X.

A search and rescue operation is ongoing near the Potomac river.

US President Donald Trump released a statement saying, I have been fully briefed on the terrible accident which just took place at Reagan National Airport. May God Bless their souls. Thank you for the incredible work being done by our first responders. I am monitoring the situation and will provide more details as they arise.”

Newly confirmed defence secretary Pete Hegseth said that the Pentagon is "actively monitoring" the situation as well.

US Senator Ted Cruz said there were fatalities in the crash, but it remains unclear how many people were onboard. "While we don’t yet know how many on board were lost, we know there are fatalities," Cruz wrote on X.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it was gathering more information on the incident.