Washington plane crash LIVE: At least 18 bodies recovered after jet-chopper collision, more deaths feared
An American Airlines regional jet reportedly collided midair with a military helicopter near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. The plane was coming from Wichita, Kansas. A person familiar with the details said the flight was carrying 64 people, CNBC reported. The airport was closed Wednesday night, January 29....Read More
The PSA Airlines Bombardier CRJ700 regional jetliner collided with a Sikorsky H-60 helicopter around 9 pm ET while the passenger jet was on approach to Runway 33 at the airport, the FAA said. On board the flight were 60 passengers and four crew members. The helicopter was an Army Black Hawk, according to a defense official and an Army official.
According to local officials, at least one aircraft was in the Potomac River. There was a large presence of emergency responders. According to the airline’s website, its CRJ-700 aircraft have 65 seats.
The National Transportation Safety Board will be leading the investigation into the incident.
Washington plane crash LIVE: Eyewitness describes crash, 'Sparks shooting from the head of the plane'
An eyewitness who was driving home near the airport has described the horrifying crash. Ari Schulman was driving along the George Washington Parkway, which runs right by the airport, when the tragedy occurred. "You can always see these planes lined up to land. I always look at them when I’m driving home because it’s just a really interesting, kind of an elegant sight,” Schulman told NBC Washington.
Schulman said that he looked up and saw a plane roughly 120 to 150 feet in the air preparing to land, but when he looked back up moments later, “it looked very, very wrong.” “It looked to me like a giant Roman candle, sparks shooting from the head of the plane down to the tail. I saw that for about two seconds,” he said.
Washington plane crash LIVE: At least 18 bodies have been recovered, report says
At least 18 bodies have been recovered by emergency services following the crash, a police official has said, according to CBS News. No survivors have been found yet.
Reagan Airport plane crash LIVE updates: FBI assisting local agencies
The FBI has said that it is aiding response to the crash by assisting local agencies. “The FBI Washington Field Office’s National Capital Response Squad is responding to an aviation incident at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in support of our law enforcement and public safety partners," the Washington field office said in a statement.
Reagan Airport plane crash LIVE updates: Military official says helicopter was on a training flight
A military official told NBC News that the helicopter involved in the crash was participating in a training flight. “We can confirm that the aircraft involved in tonight’s incident was an Army UH-60 helicopter from Bravo Company, 12th Aviation Battalion, out of Davison Army Airfield, Fort Belvoir during a training flight," the official said.
Reagan Airport plane crash LIVE updates: Union confirms 2 flight attendants were on board plane that crashed
The Association of Flight Attendants, which represents cabin crews at PSA Airlines, has confirmed in a statement that two flight attendants were on board the plane. “While we mobilize to support the families and crews directly affected by this incident, we are also sending strength to all first responders doing everything they can to bring survivors to safety,” union president Sara Nelson said.
Reagan Airport plane crash LIVE updates: D.C. Councilmember Brooke Pinto says focus is on ‘rescue mission’
D.C. Councilmember Brooke Pinto (D-Ward 2), who said she is monitoring the crash, has stressed that the focus is on the “rescue mission” right now. “Then, we must get to the bottom of how this happened and protections we must put in place so this never happens again," she added in her statement.
Reagan Airport plane crash LIVE updates: Pete Hegseth says Pentagon ‘actively monitoring’ situation
Reagan Airport plane crash LIVE updates: Man whose wife was on board plane says ‘I’m just praying that someone is pulling her out of the river’
Reagan Airport plane crash LIVE updates: Terrifying video of crash goes viral
Reagan Airport plane crash LIVE updates: JD Vance urges people to ‘say a prayer for everyone’ involved in the crash
Reagan Airport plane crash LIVE updates: Bodies pulled from Potomac
People familiar with the situation have reportedly said that multiple bodies have been pulled by police from the Potomac after the crash apparently killed several individuals.
Reagan Airport plane crash LIVE updates: Gov. Wes Moore says ‘State of Maryland and local authorities are engaged in response’
Reagan Airport plane crash LIVE updates: Donald Trump breaks silence, ‘May God Bless their souls’
In a statement, president Donald Trump said he has been briefed on the "terrible accident which just took place at Reagan National Airport." "May God Bless their souls," he said in the statement posted on X by White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt. Trump also thanked first responders and said he would "provide more details as they arise."
Reagan Airport plane crash LIVE updates: NTSB, FAA set to investigate crash
The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the crash in a statement. While the FAA and NTSB will both investigate the crash, NTSB will be leading the investigation.