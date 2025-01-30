Chilling moment when American Airlines passenger jet collided with military chopper mid-air | Video

A chilling video of the passenger jet colliding with a military chopper mid-air in the United States has emerged on social media. The incident happened on Wednesday near Washington while an attempted landing at the Ronald Reagan National Airport, reported news agency Associated Press. The airport is now on high alert and all fights have been grounded. A blurry video of the incident shows the horrifying moment when the crash happened.(X/@spectatorindex)

Also read: American Airlines flight collides with helicopter near Washington's Reagan Airport, casualties feared

A blurry video of the incident, which is now in wide circulation on social media, shows the horrifying moment when the crash happened. In the video, a mid-air jet and a smaller aerial vehicle, supposedly the military chopper, are seen colliding followed by a blast in the air. Both the aerial vehicles are seen blasting into a huge blob of fire in the air, shows the video.

The passenger jet involved in the crash belonged to American Airlines. In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the airlines said, “We’re aware of reports that American Eagle flight 5342, operated by PSA, with service from Wichita, Kansas (ICT) to Washington Reagan National Airport (DCA) has been involved in an incident. We will provide information as it becomes available.”

More details on the incident are awaited.