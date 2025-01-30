'Tower, did you see that?’: Audio from control tower seconds after horrific plane crash in Washington

A passenger jet collided with an Army helicopter while landing at Ronald Reagan National Airport near Washington on Wednesday. Emergency personnel are seen across the Potomac River from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, in Arlington, Va.(AP)

While there was no immediate word on any casualties, all takeoffs and landings from the airport near Washington were halted.

According to the Associated Press, audio from the air traffic control tower around the time of the crash captured the grim moment. Follow latest updates here.

Less than 30 seconds before the crash, an air traffic controller asked the helicopter if it had the arriving plane in sight: “PAT25, do you have the CRJ in sight?”

It then again makes another radio call to PAT25 moments later: “PAT 25 pass behind the CRJ.”

However, no response was received, and the two aircraft collided seconds later.

Seconds later, another pilot is heard calling after the apparent collision: “Tower, did you see that?”

The air traffic controller then immediately began diverting other aircraft from the Reagan National Airport, according to AP.

A chilling video of the passenger jet colliding with the military chopper mid-air has also emerged on social media.

Washington DC plane crash



According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the midair collision occurred around 9pm EST when a regional jet that had departed from Wichita, Kansas, crashed into a military Blackhawk helicopter while on approach to an airport runway.

The White House said that US President Donald Trump was briefed over the incident.There was no immediate word on casualties.

On its website, American Airlines said in a statement: "We're aware of reports that American Eagle flight 5342, operated by PSA, with service from Wichita, Kansas (ICT) to Washington Reagan National Airport (DCA) has been involved in an incident. We will provide information as it becomes available."