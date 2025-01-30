US leaders respond to Washington D.C. plane crash with condolences: Trump, JD Vance, Pete Segeth and more

On Wednesday evening, a tragic incident unfolded as a plane carrying 60 passengers from Kansas collided with a Black Hawk military helicopter while approaching Washington D.C.'s airport runway. The crash near DCA has sparked an outpouring of support from lawmakers on Capitol Hill, who quickly released statements offering their condolences and backing to those affected by the devastating event. US leaders like President Donald Trump, JD Vance, Sen Ted Cruz and others express condolences and support following a tragic plane collision with a military helicopter near Washington D.C. (AP)

Reactions pour in from US leaders over Washington DC plane crash

President Donald Trump

Trump shared that he was debriefed about the mid-air collision on Wednesday night. He criticised the actions of the pilot of the helicopter’s pilot in his post on Truth Social. He wrote, “I have been fully briefed on the terrible accident which just took place at Reagan National Airport. May God Bless their souls. Thank you for the incredible work being done by our first responders. I am monitoring the situation and will provide more details as they arise.” He added, “What a terrible night this has been. God bless you all!”

In another post, he wrote, “The airplane was on a perfect and routine line of approach to the airport. The helicopter was going straight at the airplane for an extended period of time. It is a CLEAR NIGHT, the lights on the plane were blazing, why didn’t the helicopter go up or down, or turn. Why didn’t the control tower tell the helicopter what to do instead of asking if they saw the plane. This is a bad situation that looks like it should have been prevented. NOT GOOD!!!”

Vice President JD Vance

Vance took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to express his condolences as he wrote, “Please say a prayer for everyone involved in the mid-air collision near Reagan airport this evening. We’re monitoring the situation, but for now let’s hope for the best.”

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth

Hegseth assured that the Army and Defense Department would “immediately” begin the investigation into the unfortunate collision. He wrote on X, “Absolutely tragic. Search and rescue efforts still ongoing. Prayers for all impacted souls, and their families. Investigation launched immediately by Army & DoD.”

First Lady Melania Trump

First Lady Melania Trump expressed her condolences as she wrote, “My heart goes out to those impacted by last night’s terrible tragedy. I pray for those who so sadly lost their lives, their families & loved ones, & the first responders who have worked tirelessly through the night. May they find strength and solace in this difficult time,” on Thursday.

Sen Mark Warner

Senator Mark Warner wrote on X, “I’m closely monitoring the situation at DCA, and my office is in touch with officials as the response effort begins. My thoughts are with all victims and first responders as they address this concerning and tragic incident." He added, “Our hearts are deeply broken for the victims of the tragic accident at DCA. We are filled with endless gratitude for the first responders. We’ll continue to provide updates at every turn and pray for the families of those we lost.”

U.S. Dept. of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy

Sean Duffy wrote, “I have spoken with Washington D.C. Mayor Bowser, Virginia Governor Youngkin, Kansas Governor Kelly, and NTSB Chair Homendy to offer our agency’s complete assistance. Thank you to all first responders who are on the scene and conducting the search and rescue operations."

Senator Ted Cruz

Ted Cruz wrote, “I am closely monitoring the situation at DCA, and I will receive a briefing from the FAA tomorrow. While we don’t yet know how many on board were lost, we know there are fatalities. Please join Heidi and me in praying for all involved as the search and rescue is underway."

Washington DC Mayor Muriel Browser

Muriel Browser described the collision as a “terrible tragedy” and assured that the city is working in close collaboration with federal and local agencies to provide first response efforts. She wrote, “Tonight, as our first responders continue their efforts, we are sending our love and prayers to the families, loved ones, and communities who are experiencing loss during this terrible tragedy. We will provide our next briefing at 7:30AM at DCA. It will be live on this account.” She added, “As we continue to pray for all involved, we are grateful for the efforts of our first responders during this tragic event.”