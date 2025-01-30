Donald Trump sighs, ‘There are no survivors’ in Washington DC plane crash

President Donald Trump commenced Thursday’s news briefing from the White House with a moment of silence to honour the victims and their families. President Donald Trump pauses for a moment of silence before the press briefing to mourn the death of those who died in the Washington plane crash.(AP)

“I’d like to request a moment of silence for the victims and their families,” Trump said, bowing his head.

The POTUS confirmed that there were no survivors from the mid-air collision between a military helicopter and a passenger plane over the Potomac River the previous day.

“Sadly, there are no survivors,” Trump stated from the White House briefing room on Thursday. He called it an “hour of anguish” for the American people and requested a moment of silence at the beginning of his remarks.

“The work has now shifted to a recovery mission,” Trump added, noting that Wednesday was “a dark and excruciating night in our nation’s capital and in our nation’s history.”

{This is a developing story. Please stay tuned with us for the latest updates.}