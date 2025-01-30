Menu Explore
Thursday, Jan 30, 2025
Washington DC plane crash: At least 18 bodies pulled from Potomac River, aircraft split in 2 after collision

BySumanti Sen
Jan 30, 2025 11:52 AM IST

At least 18 bodies were pulled from the Potomac River after an American Airlines regional jet reportedly collided midair with a military helicopter near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, a police official has said, according to CBS News. No survivors have been found yet.

Emergency response units conduct search and rescue operations in the Potomac River near Ronald Reagan Washington Airport on January 30, 2025 in Arlington, Virginia. An American Airlines flight from Wichita, Kansas collided with a helicopter while approaching Ronald Reagan National Airport. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)
Emergency response units conduct search and rescue operations in the Potomac River near Ronald Reagan Washington Airport on January 30, 2025 in Arlington, Virginia. An American Airlines flight from Wichita, Kansas collided with a helicopter while approaching Ronald Reagan National Airport. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

The FBI is now aiding response to the crash by assisting local agencies. “The FBI Washington Field Office’s National Capital Response Squad is responding to an aviation incident at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in support of our law enforcement and public safety partners," the Washington field office said in a statement.

Helicopter was participating in a training flight

A military official told NBC News that the helicopter involved in the terrifying crash was participating in a training flight. “We can confirm that the aircraft involved in tonight’s incident was an Army UH-60 helicopter from Bravo Company, 12th Aviation Battalion, out of Davison Army Airfield, Fort Belvoir during a training flight," the official reportedly said.

The commercial plane involved in the crash split in two, it has been reported. NBC 4 Washington’s Mark Segraves said that two sources on the scene revealed that the American Airlines plane split in half. In fact, the aircraft is now seven feet under water in the Potomac River. Rescue efforts are underway.

Meanwhile, American Airlines CEO Robert Isom has said that the company is “cooperating fully” with the federal investigation. "We're cooperating fully with the National Transportation Safety Board in its investigation, and will continue to provide all the information we can,” Isom said in a video statement posted on the company’s website.

“Our cooperation is without pause, and we want to learn everything we can about today's events,” he added. “That work will take time, but anything we can do now, we're doing."

Isom added that the company felt “deep sorrow” over the tragedy. He would be heading to Washington, DC “shortly,” he revealed.

Thursday, January 30, 2025
Follow Us On