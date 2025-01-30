'May god bless their souls': Trump on horrific plane-chopper crash

Airplane Crash With Military chopper: President Donald Trump offered his condolences late Wednesday following a devastating mid-air collision between a passenger plane and a military helicopter near Washington's Reagan National Airport. The crash, which resulted in the plane plunging into the Potomac River, has prompted a major emergency response and left authorities scrambling for details. US President Donald Trump delivers an address in Las Vegas, Nevada.(AFP)

"I have been fully briefed on the terrible accident," Trump said in a statement. "May God bless their souls." He went on to praise the quick response of first responders, calling their efforts "incredible," and assured the public that updates would be provided as more information became available.

The accident

The accident occurred around 9 pm when a Bombardier regional jet, operated by American Airlines subsidiary PSA Airlines, collided mid-air with a US Army Black Hawk helicopter. The jet, which had departed from Wichita, Kansas, was approaching the airport when the crash happened. The plane, capable of carrying up to 78 passengers, was reported to be carrying approximately 60 people, though official numbers remain unconfirmed.

Kansas Senator Roger Marshall, who posted about the incident on X, described the collision as “nothing short of a nightmare.” He called for prayers for the victims and first responders, while urging authorities to provide more details.

The wreckage of the plane was found in the dark, near-freezing waters of the Potomac River. Emergency responders, including fireboats, were dispatched to the scene, though efforts to recover the wreckage were complicated by the cold and darkness. Washington police said multiple agencies were responding to the crash, but no official word on casualties had been confirmed as of late Wednesday.

Witnesses described a shocking and fiery scene in the sky just moments before the crash. Ari Schulman, a witness who was driving home at the time, said he saw "a stream of sparks" trailing from the plane, which appeared to be "lit up a very bright yellow" just before it fell from the sky.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grounded all flights at Reagan National Airport following the accident, and authorities have pledged to investigate the cause of the crash. Meanwhile, American Airlines has confirmed that Flight 5342 was involved but has yet to release specific details.