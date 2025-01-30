Menu Explore
Plane crashes in Potomac River, Reagan National Airport closed amid massive response

BySumanti Sen, hindustantimes.com
Jan 30, 2025 08:32 AM IST

The aircraft went down in the Potomac River vicinity of the airport, following which fireboats were spotted on the scene.

A small plane reportedly crashed at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Virginia on Wednesday evening, January 29, DC Fire and EMS said. The aircraft went down in the Potomac River vicinity of the airport, following which fireboats were spotted on the scene, authorities said, according to ABC7.

A view of emergency response looking from Arlington, Va., south of Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, across the Potomac River toward the District of Columbia, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(AP)
A view of emergency response looking from Arlington, Va., south of Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, across the Potomac River toward the District of Columbia, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(AP)

Reagan Airport announced in an X post, “All takeoffs and landings have been halted at DCA. Emergency personnel are responding to an aircraft incident on the airfield. The terminal remains open. Will update.”

DC Fire and EMS Department wrote in a post, “Confirmed small aircraft down in Potomac River vicinity Reagan National Airport. Fireboats on scene.”

This is a developing story.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
