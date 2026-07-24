Nancy Guthrie update: ‘Investigator’ raises question about Derrick Callella, who tried to scam Annie, Tommaso Cioni

Self-styled investigator Jonathan Lee Riches, or JLR, has raised questions about Derrick Callela, the man who pled guilty to sending a fake ransom note in the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case. A self-styled investigator alleged Derrick Callela who tied to scam Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni was getting probation. (X/@JLRINVESTIGATES)

Callela, of Hawthorne, California, pled guilty to two counts of Harassment Using a Telecommunication Device, the Justice Department noted on July 2. Sentencing is scheduled for September 10.

What did Derrick Callela do? As per the DOJ, ‘Callella admitted that he called and sent text messages to a missing person’s family on Feb. 4, 2026, which asked about a bitcoin transfer.’ Further, he ‘acknowledged that he knew an earlier ransom demand had been made. Callella also admitted that his actions were meant to harass the family by seeking information about the investigation into the missing person’s disappearance.’

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Reports indicated that Callela messaged Nancy's daughter, Annie Guthrie, who is also the sister of TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie. Callela messaged Annie and her husband Tommaso Cioni and said “Did you get the bitcoin were (sic) waiting on our end for the transaction.”

The report also noted that Callela could get up to 10 years probation at the time of his sentencing. Notably, Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old, was reported missing by her family on February 1. Authorities believe she was taken from her home the night before. It has been over five months and no suspects have been named in the case.

Amid this JLR raised questions about Callela's case.