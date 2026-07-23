A manhunt is underway in Pima County, Arizona, after a woman was sexually assaulted during a home invasion about 30 miles from where Nancy Guthrie disappeared six months ago. The attack took place shortly after 2:40 am on Monday, July 20, at a home in the 12000 block of West Vegas Drive, near Taylor Lane and Ajo Way, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department. Tucson woman assaulted during home invasion near Nancy Guthrie's house; are the cases related? Sheriff Nanos speaks out (REUTERS/Rebecca Noble) (REUTERS)

Deputies with the sheriff's San Xavier District received a report of an assault and responded to the home, Fox News Digital reported. According to authorities, the intruder entered through an unlocked door, physically and sexually assaulted the victim, and even tried to burglarize the home before fleeing. No arrests have been announced yet.

Is this case related to the Nancy Guthrie case? Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos, whose office is investigating both Tucson cases, told Fox News Digital there is "nothing to indicate the cases are related."

The suspect in the latest case is described as either Hispanic or White, about 5 feet 10 inches tall with a thin build. He was last seen wearing an oversized green shirt and has gray in his beard.

The incident took place about 30 miles from the Catalina Foothills home where 84-year-old Nancy disappeared on February 1. The FBI’s Phoenix branch recently said in a post on X that some of the ransom notes received in connection to the Guthrie case have been deemed “extortion attempts without legitimacy,” and other demands are still under investigation.

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Recently, a man from Hawthorne, California, pleaded guilty to sending a fake ransom note to Nancy’s family. In his plea. 42-year-old Derrick Callella admitted that he called and sent text messages to Nancy’s family on February 4 about a bitcoin transfer, per Rolling Stone. He also admitted that he intended to harass the family by seeking information about the investigation into the disappearance, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona.