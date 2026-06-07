Nancy Guthrie update: Expert cites 2 areas where potential killer may have disposed of body, 'Buried in the woods…'

A renowned “no body” homicide expert, Tad DiBiase, has cited two possible areas where a killer may have disposed of Nancy Guthrie’s body. Nancy has been missing for over three weeks. While many experts believe she may be dead, her body has not been recovered. FILE PHOTO: A drone view shows media staging near the home of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of U.S. journalist and television host Savannah Guthrie, who went missing from her home in Tucson, U.S. February 9, 2026. REUTERS/Rebecca Noble/File Photo (REUTERS)

“Even given the suspected circumstances of this case…the most common disposal area for a ‘no body’ murder is in water. Second most is what I call, sort of buried in the woods or left behind in the woods,” DiBiase told NewsNation’s Brian Entin, clarifying that he is referring to the outdoors in general.

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Why search efforts are important DiBiase also stressed the importance of carrying out searches.

“To me, there’s two reasons why it’s problematic not to do a search,” DiBiase said. “One is, because you overlook the opportunity to find the body, which is critical. But two, when you go to trial, you want to be able to say to the jury, here’s all the searches we did and we confirm that there’s no way that she walked away on her own, there’s no way that she escaped, there’s no way that she committed suicide.’ Any of those things. Because you don’t know that unless you’ve done a very thorough search and you’re able to say to the jury, ‘we can knock out these other possibilities of things happening and all that’s left is this guy appeared on the camera the night she went missing at the time she seemed to have gone missing and that’s the only logical thing.'”

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Investigators have not publicly revealed plans for additional large-scale searches. However, DiBiase believes that continued efforts could help in the search for answers and also in any future prosecution.