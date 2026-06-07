Nancy Guthrie update: ‘No body’ homicide expert reveals what could hurt future prosecution, ‘It’s problematic not to…’

A renowned “no body” homicide expert, Tad DiBiase, has revealed one factor that could hurt a potential case in Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance. Nancy has been missing for over three weeks. While many experts believe she may be dead, her body has not been recovered. FILE PHOTO: Civilian volunteer searchers walk along Orange Grove Road while looking for clues in the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of U.S. journalist and television host Savannah Guthrie, who went missing from her home, in Tucson, U.S., February 22, 2026. REUTERS/Rebecca Noble/File Photo (REUTERS)

However, if she really is dead, and her body is not recovered, prosecutors can still file charges.

‘Two reasons why it’s problematic not to do a search’ DiBiase and NewsNation’s Brian Entin were discussing the lack of cadaver dog searches since the Pima County Sheriff’s Department put a hold on them back in March when the topic arose. DiBiase explained that not having searches is a potential twofold problem.

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“To me, there’s two reasons why it’s problematic not to do a search,” DiBiase said. “One is, because you overlook the opportunity to find the body, which is critical. But two, when you go to trial, you want to be able to say to the jury, here’s all the searches we did and we confirm that there’s no way that she walked away on her own, there’s no way that she escaped, there’s no way that she committed suicide.’ Any of those things. Because you don’t know that unless you’ve done a very thorough search and you’re able to say to the jury, ‘we can knock out these other possibilities of things happening and all that’s left is this guy appeared on the camera the night she went missing at the time she seemed to have gone missing and that’s the only logical thing.'”

Investigators have not publicly revealed plans for additional large-scale searches. However, DiBiase believes that continued efforts could help in the search for answers and also in any future prosecution.

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Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos previously acknowledged in an interview with People that the Guthries must be “frustrated” with the lack of answers. However, he seemed certain that answers would come.

“My team, I’ve said all along, they’re gonna solve this,” he said. “I fully 100% believe that. … When you have the best minds of the country working on problems, I think they’re gonna solve them. It just takes a while.”