What makes Nancy Guthrie's disappearance unusual? Explaining how the case differs from other missing person cases

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos recently said that the Nancy Guthrie case is “unlike anything we’ve seen in years in Tucson.” He added that a breakthrough could happen any time, but “the real breakthrough” is that “somebody out there knows something, maybe somewhere, somebody’s going to say something.” TUCSON, ARIZONA - MARCH 01: A photograph of Nancy Guthrie is displayed on a banner in front of the KVOA television station on March 01, 2026 in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo by JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

Experts also believe that despite various parallels that can be drawn between the Guthrie case and other missing person cases, many details in Nancy’s case are unique, from the victim's age to her celebrity daughter Savannah Guthrie.

Why the Nancy Guthrie case is unique The circumstances of Nancy’s case are "quite shocking," said Jesse Goliath, a forensic anthropologist at Mississippi State University, according to NPR.

"Usually you hear about smaller children, juveniles that go missing" and attracting national press, Goliath said.

"But having an older woman who's gone missing and having [a daughter] that you've seen on TV every day" is extraordinary, he added.

According to the Justice Department, more than 500,000 people were reported missing in the United States last year. However, Tara Kennedy, media representative for the Doe Network, a volunteer group working to identify missing and unidentified persons, said that high-profile kidnappings are rare.

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Kennedy, who has worked with the Doe Network since 2014, said, “I can't remember the last time I heard about a ransom case besides Guthrie. I always associate them with different periods in American history, like the Lindbergh kidnapping, not someone's mother from the Today show.”